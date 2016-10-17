Street Jazz

Monday, October 17, 2016

Boozman the Barbarian

Posted By on Mon, Oct 17, 2016 at 11:46 AM

Arkansas Senator John Boozman always seems to come across as the mildest of men, but one of his most recent ads puts me in mind of the famous exchange from the 1982 John Milius directed Conan the Barbarian

Mongol General: Conan! What is best in life?

Conan: Crush your enemies. See them driven before you. Hear the lamentations of their women.

In this particular campaign commercial, the grim narrator assures us that John Boozman will make sure that our troops not only have what is needed to “destroy our enemies,” but also “wipe them off the map.”

Now, I understand that there are those out there who will respond with great enthusiasm to such language. I’m pretty sure that Comrade Boozman is well aware, however, that outside of Genghis Khan, or maybe Vlad the Impaler, no one has ever actually succeeded in wiping anyone off the map.

I don’t like ISIS, but I also don’t care for politicians jumping on the Tough Guy bandwagon and celebrating the possibility of genocide. I would like for us to defeat ISIS without bringing the whole “wiping them off the map” bit into it.

Not all that big into collateral damage, myself.

Is John Boozman? How many eggs is he willing to break in order to make his Military Supremacy Ouellette?

******

Today’s Soundtrack

Roaring out my words today with the assistance of John Williams’s soundtrack for Jurassic Park. 

*****

Now on YouTube: Jori Costello - The Studio Sessions

A collection of music from the talented Ms. Jori Costello, all performed in the studios of Fayetteville Public Television.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6gXQ9HHU_g

****

Quote of the Day

When you don't know what to do, walk fast and look worried. - Dilbert

rsdrake@cox.net


