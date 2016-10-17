Boozman the Barbarian

always seems to come across as the mildest of men, but one of his most recent ads puts me in mind of the famous exchange from the 1982 John Milius directedIn this particular campaign commercial, the grim narrator assures us that John Boozman will make sure that our troops not only have what is needed to “destroy our enemies,” but also “wipe them off the map.”Now, I understand that there are those out there who will respond with great enthusiasm to such language. I’m pretty sure that Comrade Boozman is well aware, however, that outside of Genghis Khan, or maybe Vlad the Impaler, no one has ever actually succeeded in wiping anyone off the map.I don’t like ISIS, but I also don’t care for politicians jumping on the Tough Guy bandwagon and celebrating the possibility of genocide. I would like for us to defeat ISIS without bringing the whole “wiping them off the map” bit into it.Not all that big into collateral damage, myself.Is John Boozman? How many eggs is he willing to break in order to make his Military Supremacy Ouellette?******Roaring out my words today with the assistance of John Williams’s soundtrack for*****A collection of music from the talentedall performed in the studios ofhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6gXQ9HHU_g****When you don't know what to do, walk fast and look worried. - Dilbertrsdrake@cox.net