Obviously, Tom Terminella and I have been living in two different Fayettevilles

, one of two men hoping to unseat, seems to have been living in a different Fayetteville than I have for the past two decades. In particular, he sees the situation that many in the LGBT community have faced.Terminella believes that cities shouldn't be dealing with all this messy social issue stuff anyway, having what one might call a more traditional view of municipal service.Policing.Fire departments.Utilities.Terminella also doesn't recall anyone having any problems before someone had the temerity to bring all this social issue stuff up in the New York City of the Ozarks, that folks in the LGBT community didn't have anything to worry about.I suppose that Comrade Terminella may have been on a business trip out of town when a young gay man,, was savagely beaten by several of his fellow high schoolers outside a Fayetteville Laundromat in the 1990s.And perhaps his cable was out when A&E (back when it was still a network worth watching), during a segment of its seriesmentioned troubling incidents in Fayetteville, including the story of a man who murdered by two straight men after he was picked up at a local gay bar.Perhaps Tom Terminella was laid up with the flu when the story emerged that a young girl who was being raised by two mothers was harassed and beaten up at a local junior high school.Perhaps Tom Terminella was fishing the week when the Washington County Quorum Court, fearful of Fayetteville's proposed Human Dignity Resolution in the late 90s, withdrew existing job protections for gay county employees.Maybe Tom Terminella was hiking in the woods when those who worked on behalf of the Human Dignity Resolution received threats from those opposed to it.Well, I was in town, and in addition to serving as a technical advisor on A&E's program, I wrote about the incidents above.To the best of my recollection, the stories were also carried on TV and other local newspapers.When I worked with the, there were a number of women over the years who wrote for us who wrote under nom de plumes, because they were afraid of losing their jobs, should their employers discover they had lesbians working for them.Yes, Tom Terminella and I have definitely lived in two different Fayettevilles. His may be a little more Rebecca of Sunnybrook farmish, but mine, I think, is a little closer to grim reality.