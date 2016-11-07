Terror at the Ballot Box

Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have said it - but I am a staunch believer that when a funny line comes to you, it would be a venial sin to keep it locked inside.Like so many other Americans, Tracy and I decided to vote early this year. I have stood in line on Election Day, and stood in line for early voting, and all things being equal, I’ll take early voting every time.Anyhoo (and that is a word, by the way) I was standing in the County Clerk’s office, waiting for my ballot, when a young woman deposited her ballot in the new-fangled electronic box they have for such things.“Huh,” I observed, “looks like a shredder to me.”She turned to me with a look of horror mixed with revulsion. Well, standing next to her was this older guy (and that would be me) with a shaved head and a goatee - looking for all the world like an Alex Jones/Breitbart News loving maniac who probably spends most of his day posting snarky memes on Facebook.I smiled, but I am afraid that under the circumstances, I may well have resembled the King of the Conspiracy Nuts. She moved quickly away from me.Okay, Madcap Reader, maybe I should have kept my big fat yap shut. But then again, holding humorous comments inside can be hazardous to your health (I’m sure that a scientific study has been done on this somewhere), and besides, I gave the poor woman a good story to tell others, all about her encounter with the lunatic at the County Clerk’s office.It was, as they say, a Win/Win for all involved.******My interview withof the University of Arkansas.And while we’re on the subject, why did none of the political candidates - for any office in America - mention Pluto this year. Damn mainstream media!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8XFrNNkAf6U"On the Air with Richard S. Drake" celebrates 25 years on the air in 2016.*****During the fourth season I called Brannon Braga and asked him why my character hadn’t received a promotion yet. His response? “Well, somebody’s got to be the ensign.” - Garrett Wang (Ensign Kim -rsdrake@cox.net