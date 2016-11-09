Memo to Democratic Party: About coalition building

Despite the fact that most of the white men I know (in person and not in the virtual reality playground of Facebook) voted Democratic, whether they had college degrees or not, it almost seemed as though the Democratic Party and political pundits alike often seemed to lump them all together as solidly in the Trump camp.I am proud that the Democratic Party was able to build a coalition out of so many groups who have been overlooked in the past - many of whom have every reason to feel genuine physical terror of both Trump and many of his ilk - yet this dismissal of white male voters was nothing short of political suicide.True, while all too many white folks - men and women - are afraid of a changing world, and vote in ways that can be seen as less than rational, it is foolish beyond words to ignore the people who have been at the core of the Democratic base for decades: the American working class.But with the exception of Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and a handful of others, it has seemed for a long time that working class issues have only gotten lip service from the Democratic Party.As a result, Donald Trump - with a personal history of giving folks who have worked for him the shaft - managed to convince millions of people that he really cares about them.Boy, are they in for a surprise.You know, often when I pass by a modest neighborhood, a trailer park or a factory, I think to myself that these places are chockfull of potential Democratic voters, men and women who would be proud to stand with the coalition that the Democrats have managed to build.It is, quite frankly, low-hanging fruit, and the party has only itself to blame if the folks who inhabit such places don’t show up for them.But to dismiss them out of hand, or not even go to them and ask about their concerns, well . . . I think we see the result.Neither candidate spoke about worker safety this year, especially Donald Trump, who bragged about putting coal miners “back to work” but didn’t seem to give a crap about the conditions they must work under.As the grandson of a coal miner, I’m more than a little offended by this.The Democratic Party is supposed to the “Big Tent” party, where folks from all walks of like are welcome, and their concerns are taken into account. But when members of a political party openly brag about the higher education of their supporters, well, it can send a message to many that they simply have no home in the party.Well, maybe they’ll figure it out by 2020.God, I hope so.******Can’t stop the music today, dancing in my chair to the CD “The Best of the Village People.”*****A short trip to Crustal Bridges, in “Life is a Museum: An Afternoon at Crystal Bridges.”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoqNO1KHrTc****“Life is full of misery, loneliness, and suffering - and it's all over much too soon.” ― Woody Allenrsdrake@cox.net