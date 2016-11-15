Street Jazz

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, November 15, 2016

Want folks to vote? Give ‘em a tax break

Posted By on Tue, Nov 15, 2016 at 10:29 AM

We have heard much over the recent years about declaring Election Day a sort of holiday, so that folks can use the day to vote. Whole I applaud the sentiment, I think it is a tad impractical - for reasons I’ll go into - and think we should offer folks a tax incentive, instead. Yes, let nonvoters pay more to the IRS.

It doesn’t have to be an awful lot, just enough so that nonvoters might start to take their civic responsibilities a little more seriously.

I am all in favor of anything which can get voters to the polls, and an election holiday would certainly help many who who find it difficult to get to the polling place in the first place, but there are certain obstacles that I see.

First off, way too many people would simply use it as any other day off. Nothing we could do about that. And in the second place, I fear the inevitable “Election Day Sales” - sort of a precursor to the dreary Black Friday - which would not only offer stupendous savings to shoppers, but would serve to keep many of their employees at work.

Actually, I’m surprised that we haven’t already seen the advent of such sales efforts. I hope that nobody reads this and decides it would be a good idea for next year.

And really, when you think about it, so many businesses are open on most holidays anyway - stores, restaurants, police and fire departments, that sort of thing.

It has been suggested that folks might simply be able to get a chit from the County Clerk, certifying that they had voted, so their employers would pay them for the day.

That might work, but not for industrial workers. Factories - and other such institutions - can not plan shifts not knowing how many (a tenth, a third, or even half) of their line workers may be Missing Action that day.

When you think about it, most businesses would be in the same boat.

No, give everybody who takes the time to vote - whether on Election Day or via early voting - something they can attach to their tax forms in the spring. The same system could be in place for those who vote by absentee ballots; the US Mail is a fine thing, and I believe it is well up to task of delivering one more piece of mail.

What do you think?

******

Now on YouTube: Marsha Lane Foster - The Hostage Project

My interview with photographer MARSHA LANE FOSTER, discussing her project about domestic abuse - "The Hostage Project."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ny29Z3dTzgs

"On the Air with Richard S. Drake" celebrates 25 years on the air in 2016.

*****

Quote of the Day

I believe that if we really want human brotherhood to spread and increase until it makes life safe and sane, we must also be certain that there is no one true faith or path by which it may spread. - Adlai E. Stevenson

rsdrake@cox.net


Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Richard Drake

  • Memo to Democratic Party: About coalition building

    Despite the fact that most of the white men I know (in person and not in the virtual reality playground of Facebook) voted Democratic, whether they had college degrees or not, it almost seemed as though the Democratic Party and political pundits alike often seemed to lump them all together as solidly in the Trump camp.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Nov 9, 2016

  • Terror at the Ballot Box

    Oh, maybe I shouldn’t have said it - but I am a staunch believer that when a funny line comes to you, it would be a venial sin to keep it locked inside.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Nov 7, 2016

  • 2016: What we didn’t hear during this presidential election

    2016: What we didn’t hear during this presidential election Now that the debates are over, and the election season is finally winding down, I have asked a number of folks to weigh in on what they felt was not addressed this year.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Oct 31, 2016
  • More »

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Could your child be the next Picasso?

Submission period opens soon for Arts Center's young artists exhibition

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation