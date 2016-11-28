Street Jazz

Monday, November 28, 2016

When we quote politicians, we are ACTUALLY quoting their speech writers?

Posted By on Mon, Nov 28, 2016 at 11:47 AM

Long before the virtual reality world of Facebook ever existed, folks around the world have been fond of quoting their favorite political figures, alongside writers, poets, cowboy philosophers and such. But how many of the quotes in question were actually written by the politicians themselves?

It’s akin, I suppose, to quoting lines from a movie and attributing it them the actor who spoke them.

But the truth is this - no matter how passionately or eloquently an actor or politician my say something, unless they wrote the words themselves, well, maybe we should be heaping praise instead upon the writer whose talent and imagination came up with those stirring words in the first place.

This doesn’t begin to address, of course, the ludicrous business of folks who are in love with fake quotes, and spread them far and wide.

There have been presidents who have written their own speeches, and we have been blessed by such men and women. But all too often, the politician is just mouthing the words of another.

And yeah, I have posted quotes from politicians before, without knowing who actually wrote them. My bad.

******

My boon companion

Haven’t written much of late, as Tracy and I have been helping our terrier/corgi mix Dublin (my boon companion) through his last days.

More on my friend in a few days.

******

Quote of the Day

The most violent element in society is ignorance. - Emma Goldman

