Monday, December 12, 2016

The neutering of Mitt Romney

Posted By on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 11:57 AM

All those who believe “America should be run like a business” just got a glimpse into the brutality of life at the top in that world. But more importantly, we have seen the political neutering of a man who was once a major critic of Donald Trump.

To be fair, Mitt Romney has only himself to blame for his public humiliation. He went from ardent Trump critic to sniveling sycophant in less time than it takes most of us to change a lightbulb.

From the effusive welcome to the very public dinner to the his Bizarro World address to the press that very night, extolling the virtues of a man  so crass he suggested that Mitt Romney would have “dropped to his knees” - much to the delight of the folks listening to the comments - and presumably performed oral sex upon him in order to get his support for his own presidential bid.

There are certain standards in this world, Mitt, and one of them is that you don’t grovel before a man who made such crude references to you.

Then again, another standard is that audiences shouldn’t giggle like school children when a political candidate even says such a thing.

But now it is done; Romney bowed to the king, and the king threw him aside - as if Romney were ever really in the running for the job in the first place.

And now, thanks to his own sorry performance in recent days, Mitt Romney is no longer someone who can be called upon to be critical of Donald Trump. Anything he says from this point on can be dismissed as sour grapes.

You got played, Mitt.

******

Today’s Soundtrack

Getting in the holiday mood today with Mannheim’s Steamroller’s “Christmas Extraordinaire” - though I don’t imagine it feels much like Christmas for Mitt Romney today, as all he got this year was the proverbial lump of coal.

*****

Quote of the Day

Before most people start boasting about their family tree, they usually do a good pruning job. - O.A. Battista

rsdrake@cox.net

