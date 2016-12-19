Translating Donald Trump

Donald Trump lives in a sort of perfect world. Every time he says or Tweets something which might make millions of Americans uneasy, not only do members of his political team rush to the airwaves attempting to say, “Well, this is what he really meant,” but so do Trump devotees on social media, telling us that he was being sarcastic or that he was only joking, for crying out loud. What few, if any, of the Trump apologists may have noticed yet is that Trump himself never, ever, is heard to utter, “I say, son, it was a joke, son.”With all due apologies to that great American philosopher, Foghorn Leghorn. The day may come when - and sooner than we think - that Trump will finally say or do something which will strain even the credulity of his most ardent supporters.At that point, one can only marvel at the existential nightmare they will face.A quick memo to Trump voters: never before in American history has any political figure been treated as a backward child, with relatives rushing out to say, “Oh, Johnny didn’t really say he was going to pee on your roses. He was just hoping it might rain soon.”Well, it’s gonna rain soon, baby, on that day when millions of Americans are faced with a situation when they look into the abyss, and have to figure out if they want to take a step back or leap into the darkness.******Doin’ the Boogie Woogie today, helped along by the CD “Jed Clampit Live.”*****My conversation with Jazmynne Daria Matthews, where we discuss the links between homelessness and mass incarceration.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zfuFFOBSTOI"On the Air with Richard S. Drake" celebrates 25 years on the air in 2016.****Children have more need of models than of critics. - Carolyn Coatsrsdrake@cox.net