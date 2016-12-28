Living in the 1950s: Folks who ignore a woman’s chosen last name

Odd as it may seem, there are folks who think the 1950s was actually a good idea, which is the only possible reason I can think of when, knowing that a woman does not use her husband’s last name, they persist in referring to her as “Mrs. ______.”My wife, like many woman in 21st century America, uses her last name, rather than mine. While my wife usually doesn’t take offense at this, my irritation with the Neanderthalish insistence that a woman must take her husband’s last name has only grown over time.It’s one thing if they don’t know her name, but when they do, and insist on referring to her as “Mrs. ______” they are no doubt deeper issues at play.I have heard impassioned arguments from men over the years as to just “why” a woman must take her husband’s name, and how they would never accept such a revolutionary act in their own marriage.And there are those who will absolutely insist on not using your wife’s last name, as if they are somehow standing up for traditional values . . . when they are really just being jerks.Such people need to come to grips with the fact that we are not living in the 1950s anymore, and that they should respect women enough to use their chosen name.Because honestly, if they don’t use the name she prefers, they are disrespecting her.As I said, jerks.******“I have a passion for teaching kids to become readers, to become comfortable with a book, not daunted. Books shouldn't be daunting, they should be funny, exciting and wonderful; and learning to be a reader gives a terrific advantage.” ― Roald Dahlrsdrake@cox.net