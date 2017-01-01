New Year’s Eve, 2016: When even the fireworks were somber

We don’t go out much on New Year’s Eve, as we have dogs who get freaked out by the fireworks. But this year, at least in our part of town, the fireworks were minimal, and almost funereal in tone.We live in a part of town where you can hear hear the fireworks for blocks around, and we hear them several times year. July 4, Christmas, any damn holiday you can chink of. And we hear a lot of them.But this year? A smattering of fireworks lit the night, making their Snap-Crackle-Pop sounds. After midnight, maybe a handful were heard.It was if something were in the air, something about 2017 that didn’t seem quite right, that just maybe, folks weren’t all that wager to celebrate just yet, if at all.The dogs, I am happy to report, had a relatively peaceful night. Not sure I could say that for the rest of humanity in general.******“It has long been my belief that everyone's library contains an Odd Shelf. On this shelf rests a small, mysterious corpus of volumes whose subject matter is completely unrelated to the rest of the library, yet which, upon closer inspection, reveals a good deal about its owner.” ― Anne Fadiman, Ex Libris: Confessions of a Common Readerrsdrake@cox.net