Sunday, January 8, 2017

Our war against “hoarders”

Posted By on Sun, Jan 8, 2017 at 12:11 PM

I was going to write something absolutely brilliant this morning, full of Sturm and Drang, but decided I’d tackle yet another culture war taking place in America - a real war this time, and not the mythical, paranoia inspiring “War on Christmas.”

It is our war against hoarders, those who have way too much stuff in their house, all that stuff which offends the sensibilities of their self-righteous relatives.

Driven by much the same sense of middle-class morality which ran through The Ghost Whisperer (“You MUST go into the Light . . .”), family members and TV crews descend upon the homes of folks who collect . . . well, a lot of stuff.

There is a certain repugnance about these shows. In all too many cases these folks just need to learn how to tidy up their houses. What they don’t need are folks rushing in, willy-nilly, and dumping everything they have collected over the years into Hefty trash bags and heaving it into the nearest dumpster.
After all, these folks spent a lot of their own money on this stuff - which is in their house, buy the way, and not in the homes of the well-meaning Babbits who wouldn’t recognize a collector’s item if it punched them in the face.

It seems to me that there are two logical courses of action - help someone clean up their house, or, if the person is willing, sell their stuff - either at a yard sale or on one of the many Internet auction sites which seem to breed like virtual rabbits. After all, to recycle a phrase from Olden Times, “There’s gold in them thar hills.”

But throw it all away? What the hell?

That is not only insane, but may well be a sign of emotional cruelty. And we have just way too much of that going on in the world today. No need to indulge in any more.

******

Now on YouTube: The Adventures of Clarke Buehling

The music of Clarke Buehling, banjo master.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gse_tatfN9g

*****

Quote of the Day

Let's face it: Most of us don't realize it, but we are failing our kids as reading role models. The best role models are in the home: brothers, fathers, grandfathers; mothers, sisters, grandmothers. Moms and dads, it's important that your kids see you reading. Not just books - reading the newspaper is good, too. - James Patterson

rsdrake@cox.net
More by Richard Drake

  • New Year’s Eve, 2016: When even the fireworks were somber

    We don’t go out much on New Year’s Eve, as we have dogs who get freaked out by the fireworks.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Jan 1, 2017

  • Living in the 1950s: Folks who ignore a woman’s chosen last name

    Odd as it may seem, there are folks who think the 1950s was actually a good idea, which is the only possible reason I can think of when, knowing that a woman does not use her husband’s last name, they persist in referring to her as “Mrs. ______.”
    • by Richard Drake
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • Washington County: the Purge begins?

    Newly elected Washington County Judge Joseph Wood - whose name will forever be linked with that of employer Mark Martin, the most cringe-inducing Secretary of State Arkansas has had for many a year, has already begun a purge of long-time county employees.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Dec 24, 2016
  • State Rep. Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants

    Micah Neal, a Republican state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • The incredible adventures of Nate Powell

    The Little Rock native is the first cartoonist to win the National Book Award. His graphic novel 'March,' the memoir of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, may well be the mother text for a new era of nonviolent resistance.

  • Commission limits marijuana cultivation licenses to applicants with at least $1 million in assets

    Story said it was necessary to limit the pool of cultivator applicants to the well-capitalized. "The last thing we want is somebody to decide they're going to have to go a different route to finance this, whether that be through the backdoor, finding investors that are less than reputable."

  • More on LRSD tax

    When the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette and a Walton Foundation-paid lobbyist, long devoted critics of the Little Rock School District, lead the messaging for a quarter-billion dollars in new tax debt for the district, it is cause for caution.

  • ACA and the GOP

    Congress and the new president in a matter of weeks will repeal big parts of the Affordable Care Act, at least nominally, but what will follow that wondrous event will not be the contentment that Republicans have long promised, but even more political tumult.

