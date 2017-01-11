Street Jazz

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: The Runner Stumbles

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2017 at 12:31 PM

Getting of experienced county personnel and replacing them with what seem to be party hacks may be a sign that Washington County, which has not been running smoothly for some time, is in for an even rougher 2017.

Newly installed County Judge Joseph Wood, who never sought his current job in the first place, has placed political office wannabes in place of the people he has let go. To mangle a Bette Davis line, fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy year.

Kudos to Steve Zega, who has filed a grievance against Judge Wood in response to losing his job.

Wood, whose name will forever be linked with that of his former employer, the infamous Mark Martin, is already showing us that a smooth running of Washington County does not seem to be in the cards.

Time will only tell how he will deal with opposition from anyone on the Quorum Court, or the inevitable public criticism.

The last thing we need is a county executive who may look to Secretary of State Mark Martin as an example of how to do one’s job.

******

Now on YouTube: WAOKA

The musical duo from Northwest Arkansas, WAOKA.

Just click and enjoy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TN6uQSMmm5w

*****

Quote of the Day

The most affectionate creature in the world is a wet dog. - Ambrose Bierce

rsdrake@cox.net

