Street Jazz

Archives | RSS

Saturday, January 14, 2017

C.F. Roberts: A Decade in the Margins

Posted By on Sat, Jan 14, 2017 at 3:43 PM

It is with great pleasure that I am able to pass along the following information about my friend C.F. Roberts’s upcoming art show.

“C.F. Roberts: A Decade in the Margins” is presented by noted photographer Marsha Lane Foster at Freedom Dreamer Photography/Lane Foster Fine Art Studio, located at 211 W. Elm Street in Rogers, on Friday, January 27, between the hours of six and nine that evening.

In addition to exhibiting his artwork locally for the past ten years, C.F. Roberts is also known as a writer and producer at Fayetteville Public Television. This, however, is his first solo exhibition, and we should all take the time to check out his modernist-style work, which he terms “Rock and Roll.”

If you’d like more information, you can get in touch with Ms. Foster at 479-841-5539, or email her at marsha@freedomdreamerphoto.com.

In addition to his art, writing and television production, C.F. Roberts has also been the director of my show for over ten years., which means that he is not only talented, but has the patience of Job.

******

Quote of the Day

Life is not so short but that there is always time for courtesy - Ralph Waldo Emerson

rsdrake@cox.net


Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Richard Drake

  • Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: The Runner Stumbles

    Getting of experienced county personnel and replacing them with what seem to be party hacks may be a sign that Washington County, which has not been running smoothly for some time, is in for an even rougher 2017.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Jan 11, 2017

  • Our war against “hoarders”

    I was going to write something absolutely brilliant this morning, full of Sturm and Drang, but decided I’d tackle yet another culture war taking place in America - a real war this time, and not the mythical, paranoia inspiring “War on Christmas.”
    • by Richard Drake
    • Jan 8, 2017

  • New Year’s Eve, 2016: When even the fireworks were somber

    We don’t go out much on New Year’s Eve, as we have dogs who get freaked out by the fireworks.
    • by Richard Drake
    • Jan 1, 2017
  • More »

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation