Dana D. Kelley: A Profile in Stereotyping?

It is more than a little intriguing that the only black leadercolumnistcould even think to quote in last Friday’s column (“Profiles in Cowardice”) was accused sexual offender Bill Cosby.Like so many, Kelley decried the fact that President Obama, in his farewell address, did not mention the sickening video which emerged from Chicago, in which several people tortured their victim for several hours - and posting the video on YouTube.Those who point out that that Obama did not mention the attack would not, of course, be satisfied if he brought up the subject, for then they would have have seized upon the question, “Why didn’t he talk about abortion?”And after that, “Why didn’t he talk about radical Islamic terrorism?”The list of subjects is endless; in the end, I suppose, to make them happy, Obama would only have given a speech accentuating the negative. No reason he should, though - that’s why God make Facebook posters.Just like a young person who can name only a handful of American cities, Kelley and his ilk often seem to bring up Chicago more than other other, when they write about America.Kelley is getting more clever in recent years. Rather than specifically mention the race of the young black people who have been arrested for the vicious crime, he writes all around the subject, such as when he refers to the coarse language of the arrested, writing:Jeez . . . quoting Bill Cosby in 2017.Kelley goes on to fulminate against the “inner-city teenage lifestyle.”In Kelley World, only “inner-city” young people are idle, callous, and use such vulgarity. Well, I suppose we should at least be grateful he didn’t use the word “ghetto,” which seems to be making a comeback in some quarters.Mr Kelley, drive through small-town America sometime. Stay a few days. Don’t talk - just listen. Pay attention. And then come back and write about that.******Without leaps of imagination or dreaming, we lose the excitement of possibilities. Dreaming, after all, is a form of planning. - Gloria Steinemrsdrake@cox.net