Street Jazz

Sunday, January 22, 2017

Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: Drawing inspiration from Donald Trump . . . or F Troop?

Posted By on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 2:20 PM

At first glance, it might seem as though Washington County Judge Joseph Wood has been taking a page from Donald Trump’s book, what with his seeming inability to respond to media inquiries, but after looking over his new hires, it seems more obvious that a far more revered American institution - Fort Courage, home of the stalwarts who made up F Troop - has been the source of his inspiration.

In his purge of experienced county personnel, Judge Wood has replaced almost each and every one of them with folks whose only qualification seems to be that they lost elections - political rejects.

A county administered by the 21st Century versions of Sergeant O’Rourkes and Corporal Agarns.

All of which would make Judge Wood - the man who didn’t actually want the job in the first place in the first place - Captain Parmenter.

Yeah.

If we thought Washington County was getting out of control before . . .

******

Today’s Soundtrack

Leaping around the keyboard today, listening to the soundtrack from the television series “Quantum Leap.” Several of the pieces highlight the singing talents of Scott Bakula, and hey, who knew that Dean Stockwell could rap?

*****

Now on YouTube - Life is a Museum: An Afternoon at Crystal Bridges

A while back Tracy and I visited Crystal Bridges, armed only with an appreciation for fine art and a video camera. Here are some of the treasures we discovered.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoqNO1KHrTc

****

Quote of the Day

It is change, continuing change, inevitable change, that is the dominant factor in society today. No sensible decision can be made any longer without taking into account not only the world as it is, but the world as it will be. - Isaac Asimov

rsdrake@cox.net


