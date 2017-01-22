Washington County Judge Joseph Wood: Drawing inspiration from Donald Trump . . . or F Troop?

At first glance, it might seem as thoughhas been taking a page from Donald Trump’s book, what with his seeming inability to respond to media inquiries, but after looking over his new hires, it seems more obvious that a far more revered American institution - Fort Courage, home of the stalwarts who made up F Troop - has been the source of his inspiration.In his purge of experienced county personnel, Judge Wood has replaced almost each and every one of them with folks whose only qualification seems to be that they lost elections - political rejects.A county administered by the 21st Century versions of Sergeant O’Rourkes and Corporal Agarns.All of which would make Judge Wood - the man who didn’t actually want the job in the first place in the first place - Captain Parmenter.Yeah.If we thought Washington County was getting out of control before . . .******Leaping around the keyboard today, listening to the soundtrack from the television series “Quantum Leap.” Several of the pieces highlight the singing talents of Scott Bakula, and hey, who knew that Dean Stockwell could rap?*****A while back Tracy and I visited, armed only with an appreciation for fine art and a video camera. Here are some of the treasures we discovered.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EoqNO1KHrTc****It is change, continuing change, inevitable change, that is the dominant factor in society today. No sensible decision can be made any longer without taking into account not only the world as it is, but the world as it will be. - Isaac Asimovrsdrake@cox.net