Street Jazz

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, April 11, 2017

Voting: The Scowling One just can’t control himself

Posted By on Tue, Apr 11, 2017 at 1:56 PM

Congressman Steve Womack, who “represents” the good folks of Northwest Arkansas in Congress, just can’t help voting himself from against their best interests. He is there to do the bidding of Donald Trump, after all, and his constituents be damned.

Last week was no exception.

TSO voted in support of a bill designed to make it easier for private companies to offer stock compensation to their employees without triggering reporting requirements as per the the Securities and Exchange Commission. As it stands now, compensation plans of five million dollars must make certain disclosures to employees about the company’s finances, including risk assessments.

Folks like to know about such things, as I’m sure TSO is well aware.

Womack and fellow GOP members voted to double this to ten million dollars before employees need be told such information.

Ah, why should employees be told anything at all? I’m sure that will be in the works at some point.

TSO voted against a Democratic bid which would require consideration of a resolution blocking action on any tax legislation until after the Ways and Means Committee has privately looked over the income tax returns of the president from 2007 through 2016. This would be important, since proposed changes to the tax code might affect Trump’s finances.

No comment.

And yes, there are other bills that TSO votes on, but I only write about the ones which reveal his unwillingness to separate himself from the herd.

******

Today’s Soundtrack

Well, I’m hooked, I say, Hooked on Classics today!

*****

Quote of the Day

A superlative suggestion, sir, with just two minor flaws. One; we don’t have any defensive shields. And two; we don’t have any defensive shields. Now I realize that, technically speaking, that’s only one flaw, but I thought it was such a a big one, it was worth mentioning twice. - Kryten, Red Dwarf

rsdrake@cox.net


From the ArkTimes store

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Richard Drake

Most Shared

  • Sauce for Texas ganders. Why not Arkansas, too?

    Democrats in Texas enjoy the same low estate that Democrats enjoy in Arkansas, But at least one of them has a wicked sense of humor, which is sometimes a good weapon in legislative halls. Why not a 24-hour waiting period and other invasive stuff before men can fill a Viagra prescription.

  • Syrian strike missiles: Made in Arkansas?

    The Magnolia Reporter believes the Tomahawk missiles fired on a Syrian air base were made in Arkansas.

  • The debt collector comes to Death Row

    Checking court records for developments in the pending execution cases, I came across a piece of bookkeeping minutia. Wheels of justice grind fine, they say.

Visit Arkansas

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Visitor finds 7.44-carat diamond at Arkansas’s Crater of Diamonds State Park

Teen finds large diamond after only 30 minutes of surface searching

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation