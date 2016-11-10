"2001: A Space Odyssey" screens at the Argenta Community Theater 

THURSDAY 11/10

Dogtown Film Series screens "2001: A Space Odyssey" at Argenta Community Theater, 7 p.m., $5. U.K. a cappella octet Voces8 performs its crystalline arrangements at the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall, Conway, 7:30 p.m., $27-$40. Alex Medellin of Denver brings his soul-inspired dance cut project Late Night Radio to Stickyz with Flamingosis, 9 p.m., $7-$10. Linda Williams Palmer signs copies of her book "Champion Trees of Arkansas" at Drawl Southern Contemporary Art, 6 p.m., free. The Junior League of Little Rock hosts its annual Holiday House bazaar in the Statehouse Convention Center, noon Thu., 9 a.m. Fri.-Sat., $10-$250. Mayor Mark Stodola is part of a free panel discussion, "The Robinson Center: Honoring the Past — Anticipating the Future," Robinson Center, 6 p.m. The sneaker-clad folks at Go! Running encourage runners to dress in light-reflective gear for the Run Bright Night Run starting at 1819 N. Grant St., 6 p.m. Folk duo Byrd & Street play a free show at the Faulkner County Library, 7 p.m. Self-described "large drunk man" Mark Poolos does stand-up at the Loony Bin, 7:30 Wed.-Thu., $8; 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $12. Raising Grey plays its last show of 2016 at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5.

FRIDAY 11/11

Jucifer, Tempus Terror and Crankbait inaugurate the new stage at Vino's, $8. Regalia Handmade Clothing from Eureka Springs moves the artwork aside at Cantrell Gallery, 6-8 p.m. (also 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat.) Screenwriter Graham Gordy and Hendrix professor Alex Vernon host a discussion following an opening night screening of Ang Lee's "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk," Riverdale VIP Cinema, 7 p.m., free. Two-time Arkansas State Old-Time Fiddle Champion Emily Phillips joins this year's runner-up, Everett Elam, at The Undercroft in the basement-turned-brewery below Christ Episcopal Church, 8 p.m., $10. Jeff Coleman and the Feeders play at Conway's Live at T.C.'s, 9 p.m. Parkview Magnet School for the Arts students bring the stories of prominent Arkansans to life at Mount Holly's 22nd annual "Tales of the Crypt," 5:30 p.m., donations. Texas songwriter Ian Moore performs at Fayetteville's Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m., $10. The Joint's comedy troupe The Main Thing gives its first post-election performance of "Electile Dysfunction," 8 p.m. Fri.-Sat. through Nov. 19, $22. Emergent Arts in Hot Springs opens its 5th annual Dia de los Muertos art exhibition, 5-8 p.m., with procession to Low Key Arts afterward for an After(life) Party. Folk collective Calliope Musicals shares a bill with Bravo Max and Beat Bums at Maxine's, Hot Springs, 9 p.m. Katmandu take the stage at Cajun's, 9 p.m., $5. The UALR Trojans face off against North Texas at the Jack Stephens Center, 6:30 p.m. Ryan Sauders plays a free show at The Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY 11/12

Brother Andy and His Big Damn Mouth join Denver trio The Yawpers and Four on the Floor, Maxine's, 9 p.m. Porter Fund Literary Prize recipient Sandy Longhorn ("The Girlhood Book of Prairie Myths") and Pushcart Prize-nominated poet Renee Emerson ("Threshing Floor") sign books and talk poetry at 3 p.m., followed by Nell Lyford signing her book "Heaven's Missing Wing," Wordsworth Books & Co., free. Acoustic duo Melody Pond (formerly The Sisters Sweet) spins tunes at Fayetteville's Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m., free, and across town, George's hosts Groovement, Vintage Pistol, Calliope Musicals and Spoonfed Tribe, 8:30 p.m., $10. UCA's African Student Association holds the 1st annual "African Gala" in the Student Center Ballroom, Conway, 6 p.m. Vino's hosts a hefty rock show with Red Devil Lies, Trepid and Stays in Vegas, 8:30 p.m., $7. Brian Nahlen Band brings tunes from his new release, "Cicada Moon," to Cajun's, 9 p.m., $5. Meshugga Klezmer Band plays Eastern European folk music at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Andy Tanas plays a free show at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m. Club Sway holds its official drag contest "Fresh Fish Season 3," 9 p.m. The UALR Trojans men's basketball team takes on the CBC Mustangs in the Jack Stephens Center, 3 p.m. Oklahoma City's Don't Make Ghosts lands at the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m. Chicago blues rockers The Steepwater Band join deFrance at Stickyz, 9 p.m., $7.

MONDAY 11/14

Ashville, N.C., band Bask comes to The Parlor in North Little Rock for an intimate show with Iron Tongue, 7 p.m., free. Margaret Brodkin gives a lecture, "Sandboxes to Ballot Boxes: Creating a Local Children's Movement," at Sturgis Hall, Clinton School of Public Service, noon, free. The UALR women's basketball team goes up against the University of the Ozarks' team, 6:30 p.m., Jack Stephens Center. The Arkansas Studies Institute hosts a free beginner's genealogy class, "Finding Family Facts," 3:30 p.m.

TUESDAY 11/15

Vino's Brewpub Cinema hosts a screening of "Billy Jack," 7 p.m., free. Bear's Den hosts a free show with Gibberish Style Oinkery, 10 p.m. Swamp-soul hybrid Marcella & Her Lovers takes the stage at White Water, 9 p.m., $5.

WEDNESDAY 11/16

Actor and activist Crystal Mercer hosts the "Words and Curds" writer's series at Kent Walker Artisan Cheese, featuring readings from Jane V. Blunschi, Claudia Cerna, Houston Hughes and Doug Shields, 6:30 p.m., free. Nickolas Zaller gives a lecture, "Incarceration in Arkansas: A Public Health Crisis and A Call to Action," at Sturgis Hall, noon, free. Nashville string band The Howlin' Brothers plays a session at South on Main, 8:30 p.m., $10. Christine DeMeo plays a free show at Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m.