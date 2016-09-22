2016 fall arts calendar 

GREATER LITTLE ROCK

MUSIC

SEPT. 29: ASO String Quartet. Playing music inspired by Middle Eastern culture as part of CALS' Banned Book Week. Terry Library, noon. Free.

SEPT. 29: The Posies. Capitol View Studio, 7 p.m. $18-$100.

SEPT. 29: Inter Arma, Call of the Void, Seahag. Vino's, 8:30 p.m., $7.

SEPT. 29: Dale Watson, Bonnie Montgomery. White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. $10.

SEPT. 30: KSSN Country Throwdown. Featuring performances from Gary Allan, Frankie Ballard, Michael Ray, Craig Campbell and Trent Harmon. Maumelle Event Center, 7 p.m. $40.

SEPT. 30: Boom Kinetic. Rev Room, 9:30 p.m. $10-$21.

SEPT. 30: Mulehead, Christie Hays. White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m.

OCT. 1: The New Arkansans. Hibernia Irish Tavern. 8 p.m. Free.

OCT. 1: The Creek Rocks, Betse & Clarke. White Water Tavern, 9 p.m.

OCT. 1-2: Arkansas Symphony Orchestra: "Mozart & Schubert." Featuring pianist Elisso Bolkvadse. Maumelle Performing Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. $39-$67.

OCT. 3-8: Ra Ra Riot. Rev Room, 8 p.m. $13-$15.

OCT. 5: Melanie Martinez. Clear Channel Metroplex, 8 p.m. $29.50.

OCT. 6: Kenny Rogers.Verizon Arena, 8 p.m. $68-$88.

OCT. 6: Amanda Shires with Rob Picott. Stickyz, 8 p.m. $12-$14.

OCT. 7: Avett Brothers. Verizon Arena, 8 p.m. $49-$64.

OCT. 7: Wayland Holyfield and Randy Goodrum. An Arkansas Sounds concert. Ron Robinson, 7 p.m. $15.

OCT. 7: The Peterson Brothers. White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. $7.

OCT. 8: Earphunk. Stickyz, 9 p.m. $10-$12.

OCT. 10: Clutch with Zakk Sabbath and Kyng. Clear Channel Metroplex, 8 p.m. $29-$30.

OCT. 13: Sounds in the Stacks: Dell Smith. Sue Cowan Williams Library, 6:30 p.m. Free.

OCT. 13: Martina McBride. Annual "Toast and Roast" benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas. Statehouse Convention Center. $150.

OCT. 14: "Books, Bourbon and Boogie." Featuring Jerry Douglas Presents The Earls of Leicester. South on Main, 7 p.m. $200.

OCT. 14: Bret Michaels. Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 8 p.m. $15-$25.

OCT. 14: The Uh-Huhs, Pagiins. White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m.

OCT. 14: "Fireroom VI": Young Gods of America. Vino's, 7:30 p.m. $10.

OCT. 15: Brian Nahlen with Stephen Winter. Cregeen's Irish Pub, 9 p.m.

OCT. 15: Angwish, 3 Miles From Providence, Elements. Vino's, 9 p.m. $7.

OCT. 15: "Monsters of Todd." Featuring The Gettys, Third Degree, Dark From Day One, Kish Moody, Daisy Chain, Dustin Bentley, Buddy Masters, Clayton Nichols and Moments Before. Rev Room, 6 p.m. $10.

OCT. 18: Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown. Verizon Arena, 6:05 p.m. $53-$73.

OCT. 18: Rick Springfield. Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 8 p.m. $15-$25.

OCT. 20: Clint Black. Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 8 p.m. $15-$25.

OCT. 20: Ken Bonfield. Argenta Acoustic Music Series concert. The Joint, 7:30 p.m. $20.

OCT. 21: Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Arkansas State Fairgrounds, 8 p.m. $15-$25.

OCT. 21: Cedric Burnside Project. White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. $10.

OCT. 22: Blue October. Clear Channel Metroplex, 8 p.m. $25.

OCT. 22-23: Arkansas Symphony Orchestra: "Beethoven Symphony No. 7." Featuring guest composer and conductor Martin Panteleev. Maumelle Performing Arts Center, 7:30 Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. $39-$67.

OCT. 24: Astronautalis, with Ceschi, Factor Chandelier and Transit. Stickyz, 8 p.m. $12-$15.

OCT. 25: "Schubert Festival." Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's River Rhapsodies Chamber Concert. Clinton Presidential Center, 7 p.m. $10-$23.

OCT. 27: "The Halloween Tree." Shadow puppet performance with original score by composers Paul Dickinson, Karen Griebling, Cory Winters and Michael Pagan, benefiting El Zocalo Immigrant Services. Ron Robinson Theater, 7:30 p.m. Donations.

OCT. 28: Tool. Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. $60-$107.

OCT. 29: Chanticleer. Christ Episcopal Church, 8 p.m. $20-$35.

OCT. 30: "The Power of Partying." Talk by Andrew W.K. Rev Room, 8 p.m. $20.

OCT. 31: Ghost. Clear Channel Metroplex, 8 p.m. $25-$275.

NOV. 1: Guided By Voices. Rev Room, 8 p.m. $23-$28.

NOV. 3: Leyla McCalla. South on Main, 6 p.m. $17-$27.

NOV. 3: Frank Iero and the Patience with The So So Glows. Clear Channel Metroplex, 8 p.m. $15.

NOV. 3: Chuck Mead. White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. $7.

NOV. 4: CeDell Davis and Brethren, with Zack and Big Papa Binns. Arkansas Sounds concert celebrating Davis' 90th birthday. Ron Robinson Theater, 7 p.m. $10.

NOV. 9: Richard Leo Johnson. Arkansas Sounds concert. Ron Robinson Theater, 8 p.m. Free.

NOV. 10: Helen Sung Quartet. South on Main, 8 p.m. $25-$40.

NOV. 11: Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe. White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m. $7.

NOV.11: Jucifer. Vino's, 8 p.m. $8.

NOV. 12: Arkansas Symphony Opus Ball XXXII. ASO String Quartet and the ASO Big Band. Robinson Center, 6 p.m. $750.

NOV. 17: Todd Snider. South on Main, 7 p.m. $25-$35.

NOV. 17: Lysander Trio. Trinity Episcopal, 7:30 p.m. Free-$25.

NOV. 17: Alex DeGrassi. Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series concert. The Joint, 7:30 p.m. $20.

NOV. 19: Fistula, Aseethe. Vino's, 9 p.m. $7.

NOV. 19-20: Arkansas Symphony Orchestra: "Pines of Rome." Featuring Philippe Quint on violin. Robinson Center, 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. $39-$67.

NOV. 25: Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith. With the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and special guest Jordan Smith. Robinson Center, 7 p.m. $40-$150.

NOV. 26: "Home for the Holidays." With The Ten Tenors. Robinson Center, 8 p.m.

NOV. 26: "Brigade Fest." Featuring performances from Goon des Garcons, Terminal Nation, No Warning, and more. Rev Room, 7 p.m. $25.

NOV. 30: Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Verizon Arena, 7:30 p.m. $38-$78.

DEC. 1: Jim Lauderdale. South on Main, 8 p.m. $25-$34.

COMEDY

THROUGH NOV.19: "Electile Dysfunction." A political comedy from The Main Thing. The Joint, 8 p.m. Fri-Sat. $22.

SEPT. 28-OCT.1: Hypnotist Doug T. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $10-$15.

OCT. 5: John Tole. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. $8.

OCT. 6-8: Louis Johnson. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $8-$12.

OCT. 7: "The Joker and Jester Comedy Tour." With Justin River and Jake Daniels, Vino's, 7 p.m.

OCT. 12-15: Sam Demaris, Roger Keiss. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $8-$12.

OCT. 19-22: James Ervin Berry. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $8-$12.

NOV. 16-19: Landry. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $8-$12.

NOV. 30-DEC. 3: Trixx. Loony Bin Comedy Club, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat.; 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. $8-$12.

DANCE

SEPT. 29: Foul Play Cabaret Burlesque Show. The Joint, 8 p.m. $10.

DEC. 9-11: "The Nutcracker." Ballet Arkansas with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. Robinson Center. 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $25-$70.

FILM

OCT. 8: "Casper." Ron Robinson Theater, 1 p.m. Free.

OCT. 10: "Author: The J.T. Leroy Story." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

OCT. 11, 18: "Southbound." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

OCT. 12, 19: "Nosferatu." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

OCT. 15: "Hocus Pocus." Ron Robinson Theater, 1 p.m. $5.

OCT. 17: "The Lovers and the Despot." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

NOV. 1-2: "Jack of the Red Hearts." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

NOV. 7: "Gimme Danger." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

NOV. 8: "Life, Animated." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

NOV. 9: "Peggy Guggenheim: Art Addict." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

DEC. 3, 10: "A Christmas Story." Ron Robinson Theater, 1 p.m. $5.

DEC. 5, 12: "It's a Wonderful Life." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

DEC. 6: "A Place at the Table." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. Free with donation of nonperishable food item.

DEC. 7, 14: "Home Alone." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

DEC. 13: "A Christmas Carol." Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m. $5.

THEATER

THROUGH OCT. 1: "Twelve Angry Men." The Weekend Theater, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat.; 2:30 Sun. $12-$16.

THROUGH OCT. 2: "Spamalot." Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 7 p.m. Wed.-Thu., Sun.; 8 p.m. Fri-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $30-$65.

THROUGH OCT. 9: "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day." Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free-$12.50.

OCT. 11-NOV. 12: "And There Were None." Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.; 11 a.m. Wed., Sun.; 5:30 p.m. Sun. $25-$35.

OCT. 21-23: "The Music Man." Wildwood Park for the Arts, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 3 p.m. Sun. $15-$25.

OCT. 21-NOV. 13: "The Wiz." The Weekend Theater, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2:30 p.m. Sun. $16-$20.

OCT. 26-NOV. 13: "The Crucible." Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 7 p.m. Wed.-Thu., Sun.; 8 p.m. Fri-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $30-$65.

OCT. 27-31: "Rocky Horror Picture Show." Club Sway, 8:30 p.m., $5-$25.

OCT. 28-NOV. 15: "Winnie-the-Pooh." Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free-$12.50.

NOV. 15-DEC. 31: "Sorry, Wrong Chimney." Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6 p.m. Tue.-Sat.; 11 a.m. Wed. and Sun.; 5:30 p.m. Sun. $25-$35.

NOV. 30-DEC. 25: "A Christmas Story." Arkansas Repertory Theatre, 7 p.m. Wed.-Thu., Sun.; 8 p.m. Fri-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $30-$65.

DEC. 2-18: "The Elves and the Shoemaker." Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theatre, 7 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Free-$12.50.

DEC. 3-4: "Elf." Robinson Center, 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sun.

VISUAL ART

THROUGH OCT. 16: "Jon Schueler: Weathering Skies." Arkansas Arts Center.

THROUGH OCT. 20: "WAR-TOYS: Israel, West Bank and Gaza Strip." Brian McCarty photos. University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

THROUGH OCT. 20: "Arkansas Women to Watch: Organic Matters." Work by Sandra Luckett, Katherine Rutter, Dawn Holder and Melissa Wilkinson. UALR.

THROUGH OCT. 22: "Arkansas League of Artists." Butler Center Galleries.

THROUGH OCT. 22: "From the Vault." Permanent collection. Butler Center Galleries.

THROUGH OCT. 23: "Cut, Pieced and Stitched: Denim Drawings by Jim Arendt." Arkansas Arts Center.

THROUGH OCTOBER: "Hugo and Gayne Preller's House of Light." Historic Arkansas Museum.

THROUGH NOV. 6: "Walter Arnold and David Malcolm Rose: Modern Ruins." Historic Arkansas Museum.

THROUGH DEC. 4: "Heinbockel, Nolley, Peterson: Personal Rituals." Historic Arkansas Museum.

THROUGH DECEMBER: "Treasured Memories: My Life, My Story." Delita Martin, Aj Smith, Danny Campbell and others. Mosaic Templars Cultural Center.

THROUGH JANUARY: "Tiny Treasures: Miniatures from the Permanent Collection." Historic Arkansas Museum.

OCT. 7-DEC. 31: "Little Dreams in Glass and Metal: Enameling in America, 1920 to Present." Arkansas Arts Center.

OCT. 7-DEC. 31: "Glass Fantasies: Enamels by Thom Hall." Arkansas Arts Center.

OCT. 31-NOV. 23: "How to Paint Good." Work by Eric Mantle, UALR.

OCT. 31-NOV. 28: "UALR Art Faculty Biennial." UALR.

BENTONVILLE

VISUAL ART

THROUGH JAN. 9: "Shaking Hands and Kissing Babies." Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville.

OCT. 22-JAN. 16: "The Art of American Dance." Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville.

CONWAY

MUSIC

OCT. 1: The Strumbellas. Worsham Performance Hall, Hendrix College, 8 p.m. Free.

OCT. 10: Escape Tones. Bear's Den Pizza, 10 p.m. Free.

OCT. 18: DeFrance. Bear's Den Pizza, 10 p.m. Free.

OCT. 20: Ronnie Millsap. Reynolds Performance Hall, University of Central Arkansas, 7:30 p.m. $27-$30.

OCT. 28: Timothy Allen. Organ recital. Hendrix College, 7:30 p.m. Free.

NOV. 10: Voces 8. Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. $27-$35.

DEC. 8: "Home Free: A Country Christmas." Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m., $27-$35.

THEATER

SEPT. 30-OCT. 2: "Twelfth Night." Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre production. Lantern Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Fri.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $15.

OCT. 3: "Once," The Musical. Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. $32-$35.

OCT. 24: "The Aluminum Show." Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. $27-$40.

NOV. 12: "Fame." Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. $27-$35.

NOV. 22: "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical." Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. $27-$40.

SPECIAL EVENTS

OCT. 27: George Takei. Reynolds Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. $15.

VISUAL ART

THROUGH OCT. 20: "Curious Devotion." Baum Gallery, University of Central Arkansas.

SEPT. 22-OCT. 1: 10th annual "ARTSFEST." Citywide.

EL DORADO

THEATER

OCT. 27-31: "Frankenstein." South Arkansas Arts Center, 7:30 p.m. $5-$20.

VISUAL ART

THROUGH SEPT. 30: "Contraption Series: Kathryn Phillips"; "Urban Galaxies: Kelly Zeigler." South Arkansas Arts Center.

EUREKA SPRINGS

MUSIC

SEPT. 30: John Two-Hawks. The Aud, 7 p.m. $15.

OCT. 13: Still on the Hill. The Aud, 7 p.m. Free.

OCT. 15: The Elders with The Vogts Sisters. The Aud, 7 p.m. $25.

FAYETTEVILLE

MUSIC

OCT. 6: Unknown Hinson with Dumptruck Brotherz. Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m. $30.

OCT. 13: Ray Wylie Hubbard. George's Majestic Lounge, 8:30 p.m. $20.

OCT. 13: Magic Sword with White Mansions. Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m. $8-$10.

OCT. 14: Jesse Aycock with the Paul Benjamin Band. Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m. Free.

OCT. 28: Comfortable Brother, Ten High. Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m. Free.

OCT. 29: The Toos, Grisly Hand. Smoke and Barrel Tavern, 10 p.m. $5.

NOV. 20: Elizabeth Cook. Starr Theater, Walton Arts Center. 7:30 p.m. $30.

DEC. 1: "The Acoustic Living Room: Songs & Stories from Kathy Mattea." Starr Theater, 7:30 p.m. $30.

DEC. 9: Art Garfunkel. Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center. 8 p.m. $45-$75.

DANCE

NOV. 25-27: "The Nutcracker." Royal Winnipeg Ballet. Walton Arts Center, 7 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun. $20-$50.

DEC. 22: "The Hip-Hop Nutcracker." Baum Walker Hall. 7 p.m. $22-$42.

VISUAL ART

OCT. 24-DEC. 31: "About Face." Work by Philip Guston, Trenton Doyle Hancock, Rashid Johnson, Mary Reid Kelley, Arnold Kemp, Amy Pleasant, Carrie Mae Weems. University of Arkansas.

FORT SMITH

MUSIC

OCT. 23: Ethan Bortnick. Fort Smith Convention Center, 3 p.m. $25-$50.

DEC. 13: Manheim Steamroller. Convention Center, 7:30 p.m. $85-$125.

VISUAL ART

THROUGH OCT. 16: "The Art of Transcendence." Regional Art Museum.

THROUGH OCT. 30: "Dancing Atoms: Barbara Morgan Photographs." Regional Art Museum.

NOV. 4-FEB. 8, 2017: Jason Sacran, Regional Art Museum.

NOV. 11-JAN. 5, 2017: "Pulled, Pressed and Screened: Important American Prints." Regional Art Museum.

HELENA

MUSIC

OCT. 5-8: King Biscuit Blues Festival. Featuring Charlie Musselwhite, Willie Cobbs, the Hughes Singers, Sonny Landreth and more. Downtown, $30-$75.

OCT. 8: Arkansas Times Blues Bus to King Biscuit. 9 a.m. $109.

HOT SPRINGS

MUSIC

SEPT. 29: Tomas Gorrio and The Traveling Gypsy. Maxine's, 9 p.m. Free.

SEPT. 30: Mobley, Dark Rooms, High Lonesome. Maxine's, 9 p.m. $7.

SEPT. 30-OCT. 1: Hot Water Hills Festival. Featuring Sinkane, Ronnie Heart, Sad Daddy, Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe and more. Hill Wheatley Plaza, 4 p.m. Fri.; noon Sat. Free-$10.

OCT. 2, NOV. 6: Stardust Big Band Tea Dance. Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, Crystal Ballroom, 3 p.m. Free-$10.

COMEDY

OCT. 14: Bob Newhart. Finish Line Theater, Oaklawn Park. 7 p.m. $40-$50.

THEATER

SEPT. 30-OCT. 2: Maxwell Blade Festival of Magic. Featuring Ariann Black, Daryl, Shawn Farquhar, Michael Finney, Glen Yost, Ava Byers, Scott Davis, Derrick Rose, Jonathan Erlandsson, Paul Prater and Tommy Whoo. Maxwell Blade Theatre of Magic, Tillman Apartment Theatre, $10-$275.

OCT. 8, 15, 29, NOV. 12, 19: "The Patsy Cline Show." Five-Star Dinner Theater, 6 p.m. $27.50-$44.

FILM

OCT. 7-16: Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa. $8-$250.

JONESBORO

MUSIC

OCT. 7: Mobius Trio. Fowler Center, Arkansas State University. 7:30 p.m. $18-$28.

OCT. 18: Heart. Convocation Center, ASU. 7:30 p.m. $55-$347.

OCT. 21: Denise Donatelli Quintet. Fowler Center, 7:30 p.m. $18-$28.

NOV. 4: Still on the Hill. Fowler Center, 7:30 p.m. $18-$28.

DEC. 4: "A Fresh New Christmas." With The Four Freshmen. Fowler Center, 2 p.m. $18-$28.

THEATER

SEPT. 30-OCT. 1, 3-4: "Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play." Fowler Center, 7:30 p.m.

NOV. 11, 14-16: "The Diary of Anne Frank." Fowler Center, 7:30 p.m.

VISUAL ART

THROUGH OCT. 9: "Night Women." Bradbury Art Museum, ASU.

OCT. 20-DEC. 9: "Liz Whitney Quisgard: Embellish." "Kiff Slemmons: Tools for Thought, Jewelry"; "John A. Knudsen: Vicinity." Bradbury Art Museum.

PINE BLUFF

VISUAL ART

THROUGH OCT. 15: "Here. African American Art from the Permanent Collection." Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

ROGERS

MUSIC

OCT. 15: Korn and Breaking Benjamin, with Motionless in White and Silver Snakes. Walmart AMP, 6 p.m. $30-$52.