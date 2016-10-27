October 27, 2016 Entertainment » Pearls About Swine

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

After Auburn 

I'm not one for hyperbole, but the mere mention of "56-3" changes things.

By

I'm not one for hyperbole, but the mere mention of "56-3" changes things.

 Arkansas just got punished so badly on the so-called Plains of Auburn that it merits a serious reflection on where, precisely, the program's needle rests. Yes, it was one game. But it was a game that essentially destroyed much of the progress heretofore, called into question the acumen of the staff and the desire of the players, and left the Hogs bruised going into a bye week.

 And, most galling, it happened at Auburn, in front of a fan base that had grown so disgruntled with Gus Malzahn that when the Tigers played LSU only a few short weeks prior, it was viewed as a potential referendum on both coaches. Les Miles got booted the next day when his team's last-second touchdown pass was taken off the board and Auburn's six-field goal effort yielded a narrow win.

Since that time, Malzahn's decision to hand off play-calling to Rhett Lashlee has been a decision that, like many in-season shakeups, has drawn short-term dividends. Against the Hogs' hapless and clueless unit, Auburn simply ran and ran and ran some more, with Eli Stove blistering down the field for a 78-yard end-around score on the first play from scrimmage and the rest of the Tiger backs battering the hell out of the Hog linemen and safeties (you'll note I exclude linebackers here, as by my calculation, they were never involved in much of a tackle at all) to the tune of 543 rushing yards.

That's a pathetic showing in any circumstance, but for Arkansas, fresh off such an inspired and unifying win over Ole Miss, it was flat-out insulting. Auburn beat Arkansas State by only 37 points earlier this season, and dispatched with a flailing mess of a Mississippi State team by less than half of the margin that went up in scoreboard lights Saturday evening.

So what to do? Robb Smith's tenure as defensive coordinator could well be ending far sooner than anyone would have projected. It turns out that having the likes of Martrell Spaight, Darius Philon, and Trey Flowers, along with reasonably solid anchors like Rohan Gaines back deep, makes a major difference in how a defensive unit plays. The "experience" guys that the Hogs are leaning upon right now are simply nowhere near as athletic or instinctive, and that deficiency is garishly visible on most plays. Spaight provided speed and leadership in the middle of that unit, and Flowers and Philon imposed tension and strain on the backfield.

At this juncture, Deatrich Wise, Tevin Beanum, Brooks Ellis, and Taiwan Johnson all resemble a lesser caliber of player, and the statistics bear this out. Most damningly, they're all continuing to log plenty of playing time, which could be a rough indictment of the fieldworthiness of the youngsters down the depth chart. You won't convince me that McTelvin Agim couldn't mirror Beanum's paltry numbers (zero sacks, zero tackles for loss, zero fumbles forced or recovered in eight games) with his eyes closed, arms bound behind his back, and feet anchored in concrete.

The offense provided no relief, and in fact looked horrific. Dan Enos is trying to maximize Austin Allen's effectiveness behind a tattered mess of an offensive line and it's about to blow up all over creation when Allen's braced knee or some other necessary appendage gives out. The playbook on how to deal with this unit is shockingly basic: cede an occasional downfield throw or inside run, but keep the heat on the quarterback because you will find yourselves gobbling up a fumble or pinning the Razorbacks far behind the chains. Arkansas has become sickeningly predictable on first down, too, which hearkens back to a certain coach whose defiant reliance on the smoke draw at least comported with logic when the likes of Darren McFadden, Felix Jones, Fred Talley or Cedric Cobbs lurked behind the quarterback.

Bret Bielema took a few cheeky jabs at Malzahn's circuslike offense when he came here, and that nonsensical gum-flapping should cease permanently now. This wasn't quite the farce that transpired when Kliff Kingsbury brought Texas Tech to Fayetteville last fall and picked on a Toledo-stung bunch still trying to capture an offensive identity. No, it was an ass-kicking, an outcoaching and outclassing, and it hurt.

There are still four winnable games on the schedule, granted, but even those woebegone fans in Starkville and Columbia have to be foaming at the mouth, to borrow a Randy Rainwater-ism from years ago, at what's coming their way in November. The bye week is the only thing with good timing for the Hogs this weekend, and all it might prove to be is the intermission before the tragic final act if some serious deficiencies aren't resolved over the next several days.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Tags: ,

Speaking of Bret Bielema

  • Lessons learned

    October 20, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    Picture Bret Bielema pole-vaulting for a minute. Then, once the laughter subsides, hear me out with this absurd analogy. /more/

  • UA faculty member apologizes for cursing football coach

    October 11, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    The University of Arkansas faculty member who was arrested after cursing Hog football coach Bret Bielema following the Razorbacks' loss has apologized for his actions. /more/

  • On to Alabama

    October 6, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    With War Memorial Stadium's mystique and alleged efficacy dying by the year, it was at least comforting to watch Arkansas finally devour a purported cupcake there. Bret Bielema boosted his Little Rock record to 2-3, with those two wins coming against Football Championship Subdivision schools, after the Hogs pummeled Alcorn State 52-10 on Saturday. /more/

  • Hogs blew it

    September 29, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    Arkansas needed to beat Texas A&M. That's it. Sometimes perfunctory is poetry. /more/

  • 2-0

    September 15, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    If you tuned in to ESPN Saturday night or settled into your seats at Fort Worth's compact but energetic Amon Carter Stadium, you undoubtedly felt like the impending Arkansas-TCU tilt was going to be compelling, if for no other reason because it pitted a burgeoning Big 12 power against a rising SEC program, with both having that Southwest Conference badging that went dormant a quarter-century ago. /more/

  • Soft secondary

    September 8, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    Two schools of thought may well emerge after Arkansas nipped a spirited Louisiana Tech team, 21-20, in the 2016 opener Saturday. /more/

  • Razorback offense can't fail

    August 25, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    The first year of the Dan Enos experiment was an unqualified success, even if the Hogs struggled to put up points in crippling losses to Toledo and Texas Tech early in the year. /more/

  • Arkansas Razorbacks 2016 football preview, part III

    August 17, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    A bye week caps off October so that the team heads to November in a rather unusually ideal position: eyeballing an SEC West title if someone can get Bama out of the way. /more/

  • Arkansas Razorbacks 2016 football preview, part II

    August 11, 2016
    by Beau Wilcox
    The second chapter in the 2016 Razorback Football Trilogy is an October that starts with a presumed breather in Little Rock. /more/

  • What coaches do lives after them

    March 28, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    News that UALR was going to lose its first-year basketball coaching phenom Chris Beard to UNLV got me thinking about the potential ups and downs of coaching changes. /more/
  • More »

more Entertainment »

More Pearls About Swine »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Beau Wilcox

  • Lessons learned

    Picture Bret Bielema pole-vaulting for a minute. Then, once the laughter subsides, hear me out with this absurd analogy.
    • by Beau Wilcox
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Desperation for the Hogs

    Losing to Alabama is no great sin. Watching approximately three-quarters of the players involved look helpless and  hopeless, however, may well be.
    • by Beau Wilcox
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • On to Alabama

    With War Memorial Stadium's mystique and alleged efficacy dying by the year, it was at least comforting to watch Arkansas finally devour a purported cupcake there. Bret Bielema boosted his Little Rock record to 2-3, with those two wins coming against Football Championship Subdivision schools, after the Hogs pummeled Alcorn State 52-10 on Saturday.
    • by Beau Wilcox
    • Oct 6, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Welfare for the wealthy: More reasons to VOTE NO on ISSUE 3

    Voices on the left and right are lifted against Issue 3, the corporate welfare amendment to send tax money to private business and corporate lobbyists.

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

Latest in Pearls About Swine

  • Lessons learned

    Picture Bret Bielema pole-vaulting for a minute. Then, once the laughter subsides, hear me out with this absurd analogy.
    • by Beau Wilcox
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Desperation for the Hogs

    Losing to Alabama is no great sin. Watching approximately three-quarters of the players involved look helpless and  hopeless, however, may well be.
    • by Beau Wilcox
    • Oct 12, 2016

  • On to Alabama

    With War Memorial Stadium's mystique and alleged efficacy dying by the year, it was at least comforting to watch Arkansas finally devour a purported cupcake there. Bret Bielema boosted his Little Rock record to 2-3, with those two wins coming against Football Championship Subdivision schools, after the Hogs pummeled Alcorn State 52-10 on Saturday.
    • by Beau Wilcox
    • Oct 6, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

A venture to this state park is on the must-do list for many, the park being the only spot in North America where you can dig for diamonds and other gemstones and keep your finds.

Event Calendar

« »

October

S M T W T F S
  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31  

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation