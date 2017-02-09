"All Politics is National" at the Clinton School 

THURSDAY 2/9

Emory professor Alan Abramowitz gives a talk at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall, "All Politics is National: The Rise of Negative Partisanship and Nationalization of U.S. House and Senate Elections in the 21st Century," 6 p.m. Local Colour Gallery hosts a Valentine show featuring work in all media and serving red wine and chocolates, 5:30 p.m. Arkansas Public Media hosts Arkansas-centric trivia at Stone's Throw Brewing, 6:30 p.m. Baritone Paul Rowe and pianist Martha Fischer perform works by Robert Schumann, Maurice Ravel and Scott Gendel at Hendrix College's Reves Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta quartet Brother Hawk performs at the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m. Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin play the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m. Epiphany Morrow moderates a discussion on gender for Central Arkansas Library System's third annual "Battle of the Sexes," Main Library, 6 p.m. Esse Purse Museum hosts a reception for its exhibition "Reflections: Images and Objects from African American Women, 1891-1987," 6-8 p.m. Pizza d'Action celebrates its status as one of the nation's top 100 sellers of Pabst Blue Ribbon with beer specials and music from The Martyrs, 8:30 p.m. 1Life, a community organization focused on body positivity, hosts "Ain't No Body Like the One I've Got," an all-genders-welcome dance lesson and workshop on self-love, 6:30 p.m., Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church.

FRIDAY 2/10

SeanFresh celebrates his birthday with a concert featuring Big Piph, Osyrus Bolly, Genine Perez, Dazz & Brie, Dee Dee Jones, Duke Stigall, DJ Nick Hud and more, 10 p.m., $15. Trent Campbell of Tnertle, a Denver-based 9-piece electrofunk band, plays a solo show at Four Quarter Bar with an opening set from Ryan Visor, 10 p.m. Doug Duffey and his 11-piece band Louisiana Soul Revival return to Little Rock for a show at White Water, 9 p.m., $10. Gallery 221 will hold a reception for its show "World View," by Hannah Hinojosa, 5-8 p.m. Matt McLeod Fine Art hosts a finale reception for its "First Anniversary Show," 5-8 p.m. Acoustic guitarist Chris DeClerk plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Arkansas Musicians Showcase Round 1 winner DeFrance plays a free show at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m. Listen Sister, Collin vs. Adam and Kassie Moe share a bill at the Town Pump, 9:30 p.m., $5. The John Calvin Brewer Band plays a blues set at Maxine's, Hot Springs, 8 p.m., $5. CosmOcean brings their dance tunes to Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Hot Springs' Porterhouse Restaurant hosts "The Real Housewives of Hot Springs: A True (Trashy) Love Story," 7 p.m. Fri. and Sat., $40. Self-described "Ameri-kinda" rockers the Vandoliers play at King's Live Music in Conway, with an opening set from Kassie Moe, 8:30 p.m., $5. Samantha Fish brings her blues-based guitar sound to George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 9:30 p.m., 12-$15.

SATURDAY 2/11

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra plays "Rock On!" featuring the music of Queen, Whitney Houston and Bruce Springsteen, 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., $14-$67. Trans model and entertainer Amanda Lepore brings hits like "My Hair Looks Fierce" to Club Sway, 8 p.m., $20-$45. Missouri quartet The Toos joins Jamie Lou & The Hullabaloo and Haenyeo at Maxine's, 8 p.m., $5. The Faulkner County Urban Farm Project hosts its annual Seed Swap, 11 a.m., Faulkner County Library, and later that day, Dan and Jeff Clanton perform live in the library's main room, 2 p.m., free. Randall Shreve and the Devilles bring their Vaudeville rock to Stickyz Rock 'N' Roll Chicken Shack, with Vintage Pistol, 9 p.m., $7. The Ron Robinson Theater screens the Bogart-Bergman classic "Casablanca," 1 p.m., $5. Charlotte Taylor plays an "Anti-Valentine's Party" set at Prospect Bar & Grill, 9 p.m. The Conway Symphony Orchestra presents "Danny Elfman's Music from the Films of Tim Burton," 7:30 p.m., University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall, $32-$40. Author and Little Rock native Sara Flannery Murphy signs her new novel, "The Possessions," at Wordsworth Books & Co., 1 p.m. Crankbait, Tempus Terra, Apothecary and Jeremiah James Baker play a benefit show to help pay medical bills for Eyehategod's Mike Williams, 9 p.m., $6. The Clinton Presidential Center hosts Beatles Movie Day, with free screenings of the Ron Howard documentary "Eight Days a Week" and "A Hard Day's Night," 11 a.m. Tragikly White performs at the Rev Room, 9:30 p.m. Chimp Chimp Chimp, Sabine Valley and Vette Lucy share a bill at Vino's, 8 p.m., $7. Discovery Nightclub hosts a face-off between Dirty Fuss and Katie J. for the Discovery Music Competition semifinals, 9 p.m. Garvan Woodland Gardens is home to a workshop on shiitake mushroom farming, 10 a.m., $30-$45. Clusterpluck jams at King's Live Music in Conway, with Cosmic Farmer, 8:30 p.m., $5. Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon pair up for a show at Rodney's Handlebar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Hooker Red plays a show at the Fox & Hound, 10 p.m. The Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center explores animal mating habits in a family-friendly program called "Love Is in the Air," 602 President Clinton Ave., noon. Conway's Motherfunkship brings its jams to Four Quarter Bar, 10:30 p.m.

SUNDAY 2/12

Pianist Louis Heard III and poet Chris James headline a tribute concert, "Stevie Wonder: In the Key of Love," Rev Room, 8:30 p.m., $10-$90. Circuit Judge and author Wendell Griffen gives a prerelease talk on his book, "The Fierce Urgency of Prophetic Hope," 3 p.m., Pyramid Art, Books, and Custom Framing, 1001 Wright Ave. The Clinton Presidential Center opens its new "Fusion: Arts + Humanities Arkansas" series with a program focusing on the Quapaw Tribe in Arkansas, with remarks from John Berrey, chairman of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma, and U.S. Appeals Court Judge Morris S. "Buzz" Arnold, as well as a dance demonstration from members of the Quapaw Tribe, 5 p.m., free. Seeker and Cognitive share the stage for an early Sunday show at Vino's, 7 p.m.

MONDAY 2/13

The cast members of Arkansas Repertory Theater's "Sister Act" throw aside their habits to sing favorite show tunes cabaret-style at The Lobby Bar, 6:30 p.m., $25. Hendrix College's orchestra and dance ensemble join forces for an evening of ballroom dance for the annual Waltz Night in Trieschmann Hall, Conway, 7:30 p.m., free. Michael Brown hosts a "Valentine's Day Special: Rom-Com Edition" comedy-trivia show at The Public Theater, 7 p.m. Alan Watts' "This Is It" is up for discussion at Tomes + Tea Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Arkansas Yoga Collective.

TUESDAY 2/14

The non-partisan Women's Advocacy Day event, which focuses on legislation pertinent to women's economic issues, will be held in Room 207 at the state Capitol, 10 a.m., $15 (lunch included). Gabriel Rutledge presents a "date night" evening of stand-up at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m., $8-$14. Joshua Stewart plays a Valentine's Day set at Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, 6 p.m. The Fort Smith Regional Art Museum presents a jazz reception for the opening of "Heartbreak in Peanuts," an exhibit organized by the Charles M. Schultz Museum, 5 p.m., $20-$25. The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History screens "Baghdad ER," a war documentary shot in a military hospital, 6:30 p.m. Elvis impersonator Tony Roi puts on a Valentine's Day show at Five Star Dinner Theater in Hot Springs, 7 p.m., $28-$44. Stone's Throw Brewing hosts "Be Your Own Main," an evening of beer cocktails, Loblolly Creamery ice cream and beats courtesy of Rock City Thumps' Lloyd Dobbler BoomBox Stand Off, 4 p.m. John David Salons performs at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 2/15

Stone's Throw Brewing screens "Psycho" for its "better with beer" movie series, 6 p.m., free. Chris DeClerk plays a free acoustic show at Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, 6 p.m. Ben Byers plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Grill, 7:30 p.m. The MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History hosts an African-American history program, 11:30 a.m. Deshon Washington plays a free show at King's Live Music, followed by trivia, 8 p.m.