Amanda Shires plays Stickyz 

THURSDAY 10/6

Amanda Shires, who Rolling Stone magazine called "the First Lady of Americana," brings her first solo album in three years to Stickyz with Rod Picott, 8 p.m. $12-$14. The King Biscuit Blues Festival kicks off in Helena with performances from Willie Cobbs, Charlie Musselwhite, the Hughes Singers, Sonny Landreth and John Mayall, to name a few, through Oct. 8, $30-$75. Kenny Rogers stops at Verizon Arena on "The Gambler's Last Deal," his farewell tour, 8 p.m., $68-$88. Austin's Doug Strahan and The Good Neighbors land at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Unknown Hinson, the voice of Early Cuyler on "Squidbillies," performs his comedic country routine at Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $30.

FRIDAY 10/7

Singer, songwriter and upright bass player Amy LaVere plays a show at King's Live Music in Conway with an opening set from Will Carlisle, 8:30 p.m., $5. Isaac Alexander plays a solo set at The Undercroft, 8 p.m., $10. Acclaimed guitar ensemble The Mobius Trio plays at Arkansas State University's Fowler Center in Jonesboro, 7:30 p.m., $18-$28. The Avett Brothers bring their banjo-backed harmonies to Verizon Arena, 8 p.m., $50-$64. Young Austin bluesmen The Peterson Brothers play the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $7.

SATURDAY 10/8

Kaliya, Throne of Pestilence and Murkryth make up the night of metal at Vino's, 8 p.m., $7. Self-described "New Orleans prog funk" band Earphunk plays Stickyz with Gravy, 9 p.m., $10-$12. The sixth annual Arkansas Paranormal Expo haunts the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 9 a.m., free-$15. Philander Smith College hosts a discussion and screening of "Not My Life," a documentary about human trafficking, 10 a.m., free.

SUNDAY 10/9

Film festival favorite "Command and Control," about the Titan missile explosion in Damascus, gets a screening at the Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m., free. The Arkansas Chamber Singers present their fall concert, "In Paradisum," featuring works by Ola Gjeilo and Eriks Esenvald, First United Methodist Church, $10-$15, 3 p.m.

MONDAY 10/10

"Author: The J.T. Leroy Story" tells the story behind Laura Halpert's literary hoax, Ron Robinson, 6 p.m., $5. Clutch comes to town with Zakk Sabbath and Kyng, Clear Channel Metroplex, 8 p.m., $29-$30.

TUESDAY 10/11

South on Main hosts "Out Loud Storytelling" in conjunction with Little Rock Pride Week, 7 p.m., $10-$15, admission includes one-year membership to the Human Rights Campaign Arkansas.

THURSDAY 10/13

Brian Nahlen and Luke Johnson provide accompaniment for the Arkansas Arts Center's Fountain Fest, 5:30 p.m., $25. The Central Arkansas Library System's "Sounds in the Stacks" series features Del Smith at the Sue Cowan Williams Library, 6:30 p.m., free. Stars of the hidden camera show truTV's Impractical Jokers come to Verizon Arena with The Tenderloins, 7 p.m., $52.50. Texas country icon Ray Wylie Hubbard performs at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 8:30 p.m., $20. Sam Demaris and Roger Keiss star at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. The Hillberry Festival kicks off with a weekend lineup that includes Railroad Earth, The Ben Miller Band, Mountain Sprout, Sad Daddy and Greensky Bluegrass and The Farm at Eureka Springs, $55-$165.

FRIDAY 10/14

Bob Newhart brings his signature deadpan delivery to Oaklawn's Finish Line Theater, Hot Springs, 7 p.m., $40-$50. Andrew W. Mellon Foundation President Earl Lewis gives a talk at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall at noon, free. The "Fireroom VI" series features rap collective Young Gods of America, Vino's, 7:30 p.m. Banditos ride into Maxine's in Hot Springs with The Cordovas and Redmouth, 9 p.m., and The Uh Huhs share a bill with Pagiins at White Water, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY 10/15

The KABF-FM, 88.3-sponsored "Blues House Party" hosts the Big Dam Blues Party on the Argenta Plaza, 4 p.m., $10-$15, featuring music from Kenny Neal, Earnest "Guitar" Roy & The Clarksdale Rockers, The Michael Burks Project, Arkansas Brothers, Trey Johnson & Jason Willmon, Blues Boy Jag and The Juke Joint Zombies, The Big Dam Blues Party All-Stars, Cecil Parker and The Spa City Youngbloods, noon, $10. Later that evening in Argenta, Brian Nahlen plays a set at Cregeen's Irish Pub with Stephen Winter, 9 p.m., free. The Little Rock Wind Symphony plays "Winds and Pipes," with works by Eric Whitacre, Camille Saint-Saens and Freddie Mercury, 7:30 p.m., free-$10.

TUESDAY 10/18

Verizon Arena hosts Five Finger Death Punch and Shinedown with Sixx A.M. and As Lions, 6:05 p.m., $53-$73. Sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson return to Arkansas as Heart plays Arkansas State University's Convocation Center, Jonesboro, $55-$347, 7:30 p.m.