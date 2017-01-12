THURSDAY 1/12

Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce performs at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m., $30. Bonnie Montgomery plays a show at the White Water Tavern just ahead of her trio The Wildflower Revue's debut release, 9 p.m. Author and Appalachian farmer Anthony Flaccavento gives a lecture on sustainable food systems, "Building a Healthy Economy from the Bottom Up: Harnessing Real-World Experience for Transformative Change," at the Clinton School of Public Service's Sturgis Hall with a book-signing afterward, 7:30 p.m., free. Over at Cajun's, Trey Johnson plays for happy hour, 5:30 p.m., free. Todd "T-Rexx" Rexx brings his standup shtick to The Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sun., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Also in Fayetteville, George's Majestic Lounge hosts an evening of comedy with "Beards Across America" comedian and "Squidbillies" guest Dave Stone, 8 p.m., $9. Jay Jackson hosts a Songwriter's Showcase featuring Flight of Crows at The Joint in Argenta, 7:30 p.m., $5.

FRIDAY 1/13

Amasa Hines returns to White Water, 9:30 p.m., $10. Artist and writer Lap Le will give a talk at UALR in conjunction with the exhibition "Sigh-Fi," 6 p.m., and a reception follows for that show as well as Carey Roberson's "I wish I would have hugged them more" and Bruce Reed's "Burlesque Show" in other galleries. Locals Sychosys, Judgmental and Moment of Fierce Determination share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m. Raising Grey plays at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m. In Conway, The Squarshers bring their jams with Caleb Ryan Martin to King's Live Music, 8:30 p.m., $5, and The Great Whiskey Rendezvous plays TC's Midtown Grill, 9 p.m. The UALR Trojans women's basketball team plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Jack Stephens Center, 6:30 p.m. Joshua Stafford plays works by Bach, Vivaldi and Dvorak on the Nichols & Simpson pipe organ at Christ Episcopal Church, 8 p.m. Charlotte Taylor plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Cinderella" comes to Robinson Center Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun., $30-$70.

SATURDAY 1/14

The Ron Robinson Theater screens Rob Reiner's fairytale classic "The Princess Bride," 1 p.m., $5. Teardrop City of Oxford, Miss., joins Jim Mize and Bark at the White Water, 9 p.m. The Central Arkansas Nature Center's "Lil Wild Ones" series gives kids a chance to craft their own "antlers," 2 p.m., free. Boosie Badazz headlines the "Dirty South Throwdown" at the Clear Channel Metroplex with guests DJ Deja Blu, Project Pat, Sade Shine and Shy Class, 10 p.m., $32-$125. Northwest Arkansas reggae outfit The Irie Lions plays at Stickyz, 9:30 p.m., $6. Over at Vino's, Sherwood's Consumers join Texas' Mona Boreland and The News Can Wait, 9 p.m., $7. New Orleans duo Roar! comes to Maxine's with Landrest, 9 p.m. Sleepy keeps the tunes going in Discovery Nightclub's Disco Tech, and G-Force is in the Lobby, 9 p.m. King's Live Music hosts a dueling piano show with TK Cowboy and Matt Rikard, 8:30 p.m., $5. Mike Mayberry and the Slow Hands play at Boogie's Bar & Grill, Hot Springs, 9 p.m. Go hear aspiring opera stars compete for a chance to advance in Arkansas's division of the annual Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions, UALR's Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 1 p.m., free. The Little Rock Racial & Cultural Diversity Commission hosts "Rights After Wrongs: A Day of Service, a Lifetime of Change" in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at St. Mark's Baptist Church, 9 a.m., 5722 W. 12th St. Hibernia Irish Tavern hosts "Too Late to Die Young," a show from Liberty Bridge, 8 p.m., free.

MONDAY 1/16

The Hon. Wendell Griffen, circuit judge, pastor at New Millenium Baptist Church and author of the forthcoming book "The Fierce Urgency of Prophetic Hope," kicks off a public speaker series cohosted by Hendrix College and Philander Smith College, "Faith in Black and White: The Church and Race in 'Colorblind' America," 7 p.m., Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church, Philander Smith College, free. The stars of WWE Monday Night Raw take over Verizon Arena, 6:30 p.m., $18-$103. Central High School hosts "Mega Kingfest: A Day of Service — A Day On, Not a Day Off," featuring an appearance from rapper Slick Rick, noon, free. Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church also hosts a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, 9 a.m., 1601 S. Louisiana St. Stone's Throw Brewing hosts a two-hour Beginner Sushi Class, 7 p.m., $40.

TUESDAY 1/17

New Motto, Isaac Alexander and The Hacking share an eclectic bill at White Water, 9 p.m. Ken Barnes gives the first lecture in the Arkansas Historical Writers' "Pen to Podium" series at the Historic Arkansas Museum, "Anti-Catholicism in Arkansas: How Politicians, the Press, the Klan and Religious Leaders Imagined an Enemy," 7 p.m., free, with a reception sponsored by the Friends of the Arkansas State Archives, 6:30 p.m. Murry's Dinner Playhouse opens its production of Larry Shue's "The Nerd," 7:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat., dinner at 6 p.m., 12:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. Sun., dinner at 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., $15-$37. The Joint hosts its weekly Punch Line, an open mic for standup comics, 8 p.m., $5. Gallery 360, a venue for emerging Arkansas artists, opens its third annual "IceBox" show with a reception 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 900 S. Rodney Parham Road.

WEDNESDAY 1/18

The Little Rock Citizens Climate Lobby holds its first chapter meeting at the First Presbyterian Church, 800 Scott St., 7 p.m., free. Ben Byers plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m., free. Steven Suter is the featured artist for the Spa City Blues Society jam at The Big Chill, 8 p.m.