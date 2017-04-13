Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity releases survey 

THURSDAY 4/13

The UA Little Rock Anderson Institute on Race and Ethnicity releases the results of its survey on racial attitudes in Pulaski County with "Race, Ethnicity and Religion," a conference in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 10:30 a.m., free. Michael Burks' posthumously released record "I'm A Bluesman" gets a listening party at The Big Chill in Hot Springs, 8 p.m., $15. Duo Niyaz blends folk and electronica for the next installment of the Walton Arts Center's 10x10 Arts Series, 7 p.m., Baum Walker Hall, Fayetteville, $10. Cajun's Wharf celebrates the opening of its "big deck" overlooking the Arkansas River with a show from Brian Nahlen and Nick Devlin, 5:30 p.m., free, and Mayday by Midnight, 9 p.m., $5. Comedian Tracy Smith lands at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. Justin Cody Fox gives a performance at Dogtown Sound, 7 p.m. Old State House Museum's youth education coordinator Daniel Cockrell gives a "Brown Bag Lunch Lecture" on the events that led to the Reconstruction-era Brooks-Baxter War, noon, free.

FRIDAY 4/14

Los Lobos brings its East L.A. blend to Walton Arts Center's Baum Walker Hall, Fayetteville, 8 p.m., $30-$60. Folk-rockers The Cons of Formant celebrate the release of "Tributaries" with a show at Stickyz, 9 p.m., $10. The Rodney Block Collective celebrates Block's and South on Main co-owner Amy Kelley Bell's birthdays with an "80s vs. 90s" show featuring Bijoux and DJ Hy-C, 9 p.m., South on Main, $15. New Orleans jazz-informed quintet Elysian Feel rolls into town for a show at Four Quarter Bar in Argenta, 10 p.m., $7. The Akeem Kemp Band performs at TC's Midtown Grill in Conway, 9 p.m. The Willy D's Rock and Roll Traveling Show brings dueling pianos to Oaklawn's Silks Bar & Grill, 10 p.m., free. Hoodoo Blues Revue plays at Dugan's Pub, 9 p.m. Darril Edwards plays the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., free, followed by a show from Woodpeckers, 9 p.m., $5. N.C. downtempo rockers Filth join locals All Is At An End, Levels and A Fate Foretold at Vino's, 8 p.m. "Rollin N The Rev" at the Rev Room features EDM sets from Big Brown, Sleepy Genius, Mondragon, PineappleBeatz to benefit The Van's outreach to Arkansas's homeless community, 9 p.m., $5 with donation of two rolls of toilet tissue, $10 without. The 30th Annual Ozark Mountain UFO Conference kicks off in Eureka Springs' Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center, 8 a.m. Fri.-Sun., $43-$150. Mayday by Midnight plays the West End Smokehouse, 10 p.m., $7. "Riverdance" turns 20 this year, and a touring production of the Irish dance show lands at Robinson Center, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sun., $23-$72.

SATURDAY 4/15

It's Arkansas Derby Day at Oaklawn in Hot Springs and the infield will be open, featuring exhibits from the Mid-America Science Museum, a beer garden, inflatables, a petting zoo and live music, 12:30 p.m. Neo-soul quartet Off the Cuff performs at 109 & Co., 9:30 p.m., free. Mountain Sprout jams at King's Live Music in Conway with an opening set from Alex Summerlin, 8:30 p.m., $5. The House of Art hosts a Poetry Gala at its headquarters in Argenta, 108 E. 4th St., 6 p.m., $20. Candy Soul, Tonya Dyson, Tim Anthony and Twin Spirit join the Afrodesia House Band for "Goddess Fire: Yin and Yang Sessions," part of The Sofa Series concerts, 8 p.m., Touch of Quality Event Center, 1715 S. Scott St., $15-$20. KUAR-FM 89.1 news director Michael Hibblen signs copies of his new book, "The Rock Island Railroad" at Wordsworth Books & Co., 1 p.m. Arkansas's boxing, kickboxing and MMA stars face off for "360 Fight Club: KTFO Edition" at the Clear Channel Metroplex, 7 p.m., $10-$125. Texas "red dirt" country singer Stoney LaRue returns to the Rev Room, 9 p.m., $15-$20. Liberty Bridge returns to Hibernia Irish Tavern, 8 p.m. The Big Dam Horns descend on Stickyz, 9 p.m., $7. Richie Johnson performs at Cajun's Wharf, 5:30 p.m., free, and later, Trey and the Droppers take the stage, 9 p.m., $5. Doug Dicharry, Youth Pastor and The Toos share an eclectic bill at Smoke & Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville, 10 p.m.

MONDAY 4/17

Jason Eady was born in Mississippi, but his music has found a place in the Texas country tradition, and he honky-tonks at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $10. Comedian Ronel Williams hosts Comedy Night at Cajun's Wharf, 7 p.m., free.

TUESDAY 4/18

The Ron Robinson Theater hosts screenings of "Hotel Rwanda," 6 p.m. Tue.-Wed., $5. The Russian National Ballet Theatre returns to University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Auditorium in Conway for a performance of "Sleeping Beauty," 7:30 p.m., $30-$40.

WEDNESDAY 4/19

ASO concertmaster Kiril Laskarov gives a performance of Tchaikovsky's Violin Concerto in D Major at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, 7:30 p.m., free. Flautist, saxophonist and vocalist Tonya Leeks and her jazz-R&B ensemble perform for Jazz in the Park, 6 p.m., Riverfront Park History Pavilion, free. Adam Faucett is guitarist Judson Spillyard's next selection for the April "Sessions" shows Spillyards is curating at South on Main, 8 p.m., $10. The UA Little Rock Trojans baseball team takes on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Gary Hogan Field, 6 p.m.