Antoine DuFour comes to The Joint 

THURSDAY 9/15

Acclaimed French-Canadian guitarist Antoine DuFour picks fingerstyle with the help of acrylic fingernail tips, The Joint, 7:30 p.m., $20. Austin's Julia Lucille brings the results of her field-recorded "Bedroom Tapes" to South on Main with Sea Nanners, 9 p.m., $10. Steve "Mudflap" McGrew goes for laughs at The Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu., 7:30 and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $10-$15. "Beautiful and Bright" meets "Trails and Traces" when Kevin Kerby and Jacob Furr share a bill at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $6.

FRIDAY 9/16

The Weekend Theater gives its treatment to "Twelve Angry Men" through Oct. 1, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., $12-$16. Sad Daddy plays a show to celebrate the release of its new album "Fresh Catch," White Water, 9:30 p.m., $7. Live-looping reggae-dub duo Max Dab performs at King's Live Music in Conway, 8:30 p.m., $5. John Neal plays a free set at Ya Ya's Euro Bistro, 6 p.m. The Salty Dogs honky tonk at Argenta's Four Quarter Bar, 10 p.m., $7. Bob Bidewell directs The Studio Theatre's two-weekend run of "Doubt: A Parable," 7:30 p.m., $15-$20. Ron Robinson Theater screens noir mystery "Blue Velvet," 6 p.m., $5.

SATURDAY 9/17

Jason Lee Hale and special guests celebrate the release of Hale's new album, "Child of the Dark," at White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $5. The rebooted lineup of Squirrel Nut Zippers brings the neo-swing to Four Quarter Bar for the band's 20th anniversary, 10 p.m., $35. Jam band Freeverse plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Grill, 7:30 p.m. Museum of Discovery hosts "maker" activities at Tinkerfest, 9 a.m., free-$10. Hot Springs' The Muses Project stages Mozart's "Don Giovanni" at Woodlands Auditorium, 8 p.m., $30. Govinda blends "gypsy violin" and belly dance at Revolution, 8 p.m., $10. Chicago's blues-inspired North By North shares a bill with Casual Pleasures and The Talking Liberties at Stickyz, 9 p.m., $7.

MONDAY 9/19

Cast members from The Rep's "Spamalot" perform musical numbers from the show, cabaret-style, at The Lobby Bar, 7 p.m., $25.

TUESDAY 9/20

Former Dwight Yoakam sideman Brian Whelan's gone solo, and he lands at White Water with Brad Williams, 9:30 p.m. Kevin Merida, editor-in-chief of ESPN's "The Undefeated," gives a free lecture at the Clinton School for Public Service, 6 p.m.