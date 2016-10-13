Arkansas, Believe it or Not! 

click to enlarge

Bridge Street

Hot Springs

The 98-foot-long street was listed by Ripley as "The World's Shortest Street in Everyday Use," a distinction the city has capitalized on by making Bridge Street the route of their annual World's Shortest St. Patrick's Day Parade.



The Basin Park Hotel

Eureka Springs

Eureka Springs, with its hilly streets and Victorian architecture, was a favorite of Ripley's over the years. Ripley noted the Basin Park as a wonder because every floor of the eight-story hotel, the back side of which stands against a mountain, features a ground-level entrance.



St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church

Eureka Springs

Another Ripley find in Eureka Springs, Ripley wrote about St. Elizabeth's because — due to the rugged terrain where it was built — visitors to the church enter and exit the grounds through the church bell tower.



Arkadelphia

Might be hard to believe today, given that Arkadelphia is the home of Ouachita Baptist University, but in 1932, Ripley singled out the city because it had more service stations than churches.



The grave of Daniel Richmond Edwards

Cunningham Cemetery, Royal

The Texas-born Edwards, who died in October 1967 having served in both World War I and World War II, was noted by Ripley as one of the most decorated American soldiers of all time, receiving 83 medals during his military career, including the Silver Star, the Distinguished Service Cross and the Congressional Medal of Honor. He was reportedly wounded 55 times in combat.