Big Piph comes to South on Main 

THURSDAY 1/26

The Museum of Discovery turns its eyes toward the Force with "Science After Dark: 'Star Wars' Science," 6 p.m., $5. Listen Sister, Peach Blush and R.I.O.T.S. shake the rafters at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m. Cast and crew members from "Sister Act" hold a panel discussion on The Rep's new play, Clinton School of Public Service, Sturgis Hall, noon, free. The Central Arkansas Nature Center hosts a Trout Fishing Workshop for beginners, 6 p.m., free. Finger Food plays a concert for 100 at The Joint as a fundraiser for the ACANSA Arts Festival, 6:30 p.m., $100. Jersey Hotcomic, who goes by the moniker "The Haitian Sensation," brings his stand-up comedy act to the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. Dove and Billboard Award-recipient Big Daddy Weave performs at Immanuel Baptist Church, 7 p.m., $20-$50. "Arkansongs" host Stephen Koch emcees a state-centric trivia at Stone's Throw Brewery, 6:30 p.m., free. Fire & Brimstone plays the happy-hour set at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., free. Rogue Plant plays a free show at King's Live Music, 8 p.m. Central Arkansas Library System hosts a Chinese New Year Celebration for children and families at its Main Library location, 4 p.m. Over at the Regional Innovation Hub, The Van's Aaron Reddin hosts a talk on how business owners can "live cohesively" with their homeless neighbors, 6 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys make a stop at Harding University's Benson Auditorium, 7 p.m., $26-$46.

FRIDAY 1/27

Big Piph & Tomorrow Maybe bring their collective craft to South on Main, 10 p.m., $15. Crystal World, Matt Smiley and Mise en Abyme share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m., $6. Just Sayin' plays a show at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. SoNA Music Director and Conductor Paul Haas and Crystal Bridges Director of Curatorial Affairs Margi Conrads talk about classical music and American art at the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas's next concert, Crystal Bridges Museum, 7 p.m., $40-$50. Arkansauce brings its bluegrassy blend to King's Live Music in Conway with an opening set from Taylor Nealey, 8:30 p.m., $5. The Travel Guide and Tyler Kinchen and the Right Pieces play at Smoke and Barrel, Fayetteville,10 p.m., $5. John Neal plays a free show at The Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. The Local Show Music Menagerie features poets, musicians, comedy and dance at Whittington Place, Hot Springs, 7 p.m. Texarkana plays a two-night run at Markham Street Grill & Pub through Sat., Jan. 28, 8:30 p.m., free. Classic Albums Live performs "Led Zeppelin II" note-for-note at the Walton Arts Center's Baum Walker Hall, 8 p.m., Fayetteville, $25-$35. The Rev Room hosts an all-local electronic dance music show featuring Travis Gibbs, Big Brown, Blade and Mondragon, 9 p.m., free. Tragikly White plays a set at Fox & Hound, NLR, 10 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/28

The Arkansas Coalition for Reproductive Justice holds its 7th annual Rally for Reproductive Justice at the state Capitol, 1 p.m., with an afterparty and silent auction at Vino's, 3 p.m. William Clark Green returns to Stickyz, 9 p.m., $10. Good Time Ramblers take the stage at Four Quarter Bar in Argenta, 10 p.m. Ten High, Piss Shivers and Bad Boyfriends play a punk show at Vino's, 9 p.m. A Chinese New Year Celebration benefits Dunbar Garden with music from Kevin Kerby and "chickenpoop bingo" in honor of the Year of the Rooster at the White Water Tavern, $5. Trey & The Droppers pump tunes to the dance floor at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. The Discovery Music Competition continues with battle-of-the-bands-style semifinals, Discovery Nightclub, 9 p.m. Jet 420 plays Rodney's Handlebar & Grill, 8:30 p.m. Third Degree performs at Fox & Hound, NLR, 10 p.m. Mid-America Science Museum holds WinterFest, complete with hot cocoa and winter-related science experiments, Hot Springs, 9 a.m.

MONDAY 1/30

Hearne Fine Art opens "Intimate Spaces & Places," an exhibition of new works on paper and canvas by Henri Linton Sr., the longtime head of the art department at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and now the director of the University Museum and Cultural Center.

TUESDAY 1/31

Ben Nichols, Cory Branan and Kevin Kerby recreate the bill from Feb. 1, 2007, when the White Water Tavern's current roster of owners took over the spot, 9 p.m., $20. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's River Rhapsodies Chamber Music Series features Strauss' "Violin Sonata in E flat" and Debussy's "String Quartet in G minor," Clinton Presidential Center, 7 p.m., $10-$23. Los Angeles quartet Dawes brings tunes from its latest, "We're All Gonna Die," at the Rev Room, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25. Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families hosts Arkansas Kids Count Day at the state Capitol, 8:30 a.m.

WEDNESDAY 2/1

Longtime KABF station manager John Cain celebrates his 80th birthday at the White Water Tavern with blues and BBQ, 6 p.m. Legacies & Lunch celebrates the music of the civil rights movement with performances by the Dunbar Magnet Middle School Singers, Tonya Leeks and David Ashley at the Ron Robinson Theater, noon. The Fayetteville Roots festival presents The Shook Twins at George's Majestic Lounge with an opening set from prodigal beatmakers Handmade Moments, 8:30 p.m., $15. Corey Fontenot plays a free show at The Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m.