November 10, 2016 Columns » Gene Lyons

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Big talk 

By

As the national political melodrama drew near its end, a sometime email correspondent in Texas worried about my safety. An uxorious older gentleman with a love of horses and a weakness for conspiracy theories, he was always puzzled and often angered by my apostasy.

"Being down there in Arkansas," he warned, "you may not like the way Trump's supporters respond if they've been reading your columns."

I answered that while I've been making my views clear for decades, "I've never even had anybody speak to me rudely about it."

The rural county I called home for the past nine years has no stoplights and lots more cows than people. It voted 2-to-1 for Mitt Romney in 2008, and doubtless favored Trump, too. (Although not the African-American precincts around our place.) But it's considered rude to argue about politics or religion. People just don't do it. I had neighbors and friends I spoke with regularly whose political views I could only guess at.

Only a handful of people who agreed with my columns ever mentioned them. Otherwise, well, I take good care of my animals, and while not real handy with a chainsaw, I'm very good at catching escaped horses and herding cows back home. Also, everybody likes my wife. On balance, then, not a bad old boy for a transplanted Yankee.

My Texas correspondent nevertheless predicted rough times ahead.

"The peoples of the world," he added, "ain't going to go quietly into one world globalism."

A chimerical fear, of course. Anybody with a lick of sense knows global government isn't remotely possible. Nation states are fragmenting all over the world. However, theological anticommunism has morphed into a generalized fear of The Other, symbolized by Barack Obama and transferred to Hillary Clinton — probably the most lied-about American politician since FDR, or maybe Lincoln.

I urged him not to send his money to fight this imaginary threat.

But never fear, there's a guy named Terry in Pennsylvania who's keeping up the honor of crank emailers everywhere. To hear him tell it, Terry — a teacher, coach and combat veteran, he says — is itching to give me a beating:

"If you saw me in person ... I would show you what a tough guy, real man, looks like. I train with weights 5 days a week and martial arts 3 days a week. Also, a former Marine who has dodged enemy sniper fire. I could breathe on your scrawny ass and send you to the ground. You're too scared to meet me in person without bringing law enforcement, that's what women do. Big talk from a closet homo, in deep love with Bill Cosby Clinton."

Um, scrawny? No. But of course, I'm never going to see Terry in person, because guys who send threatening emails ... . Well, they send threatening emails. It goes with the territory. Always has.

Sure, there's been a lot of that this election year. However, journalists who ought to know better are taking this exciting voter anger theme more seriously than they should. Obama's the most popular president since Reagan, and for good reason. But if you promise to put people on national TV to vent, then vent they surely will.

That was my main reaction to a recent "60 Minutes" piece featuring treacly, but clever, Republican pollster Frank Luntz, who gathered a carefully selected focus group that pronounced anathema on both presidential candidates.

Most blamed social media, if not all media, for their disillusionment. Well, yes. Certainly the anonymity and semi-anonymity of social media — Twitter, Facebook, etc. — have given the Terrys of the world an expansive space to vent. I doubt the guy acts that way at work.

Along with that has gone a steep drop in the credibility of the "mainstream" media — something I've been writing about for 25 years — and a concomitant rise in "alternative" sources of misinformation and downright propaganda.

Walter Cronkite's gone, and he's never coming back.

Hence the first true "reality TV" presidential election in U.S. history, essentially produced and directed by cable TV news.

Writing in The Daily Beast, Stuart Stevens, chief strategist for Mitt Romney's presidential campaign, summed things up: "It wasn't really a coalition of angry working-class voters that led Trump's flat-earth crusade. It was a coalition of angry rich media figures who know ... there is a lot of money to be made denying reality. It's Laura Ingraham, Ann Coulter, Sean Hannity, Steve Bannon, Rush Limbaugh and the usual carnival barkers, most of whom are too smart to believe their own nonsense. But they have made fortunes peddling bile and prejudice and the market continues to be good."

The Washington Post's Paul Farhi recently documented the cable networks' "unprecedented profits." CNN is expected to clear $1 billion, Fox News $1.67 billion and MSNBC $279.6 million from staging this degrading but exciting spectacle.

Any questions?

So far, however, it's still just a TV show.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

more Columns »

More Gene Lyons »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Gene Lyons

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • The end is near

    Practically speaking, it doesn't really matter if Donald Trump accepts the results of the November election.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Oct 27, 2016

  • The big loser

    So now the big crybaby says he's losing because his opponent is crooked and the referees are blind.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Oct 20, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Killer's failure

    Has any murdering terrorist ever failed more dramatically than Dylann Storm Roof? Like any punk with a gun, he managed to slaughter nine blameless African-American Christians at an historic church in Charleston, S.C. Intending to start a race war, he succeeded only in shocking the moral conscience of the state and nation.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Jun 25, 2015

  • Obama takes long view

    Right now, it's beginning to look as if President Obama will end up deserving the Nobel Peace Prize he was so prematurely awarded in 2009.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Jul 23, 2015

  • Trump and political correctness

    So I see where candidate Donald Trump and former Gov. Sarah Palin are complaining about "political correctness," the supposedly liberal sin of being too polite to tell the unvarnished truth. Me too. I've always laughed at the follies of self-styled "radical" left-wing professors.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Sep 3, 2015

Most Shared

Latest in Gene Lyons

  • Same story

    Sorry, but I've seen this movie before and I know how it ends. There will never be a criminal prosecution of Hillary Clinton for two basic reasons: First, she's a cautious, intelligent politician who doesn't take reckless chances. How many failed "investigations" before Republicans get that?
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • The end is near

    Practically speaking, it doesn't really matter if Donald Trump accepts the results of the November election.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Oct 27, 2016

  • The big loser

    So now the big crybaby says he's losing because his opponent is crooked and the referees are blind.
    • by Gene Lyons
    • Oct 20, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Located on a vast 26,000 acres in the picturesque foothills of the Ouachita Mountains, Hot Springs Village offers a range of recreational outlets for residents and visitors to take on

Event Calendar

« »

November

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30  

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Conservatives don't own moral high ground

    • Ditto on the anti-abortion issue while there is insufficient money, staff and legislation to fix…

    • Posted by Bow ties are back in style
    • on November 7, 2016

  • Re: Same story

    • If it were not for the damage he would do with his Supreme Court appointments,…

    • Posted by Bow ties are back in style
    • on November 7, 2016

  • Re: Same story

    • I have it on good authority that Lyons has a huge tank of Clinton Cash…

    • Posted by Aloysius
    • on November 7, 2016

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation