March 20, 2014 News » Arkansas Reporter

Crude oil pipeline planned, would pass through three Game and Fish wildlife management areas 

Diamond's cut through WMAs has Game and Fish, other agencies, scrambling.

By
A crude oil refiner and a pipeline company are contemplating running an east-west gas line through Arkansas's mid-section, connecting Cushing, Okla., on the west and Memphis on the east. A route under consideration would take the pipeline through three Game and Fish…

full article »

Comments (18)

Showing 1-12 of 18

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-12 of 18

Add a comment

Most Recent Comments

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation