February 03, 2017 Slideshows » Staff Blogs

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Submit to Reddit
Email

Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU 

By Leslie Newell Peacock | 10 Images
"Over in the Meadow," lithograph and hand-coloring by Carol Moore, Snodgrass Purchase Award.
"Atomic Malt Shop," solarplate intaglio by Chris Warot, Lindquist Purchase Award.
"Salon," linocut by Janet Badger, Cheryl Wall Trimarchi Purchase Award.
"Dark Road," linocut by Warren Criswell, Kilby Raptopoulos Purchase Award.
"Home from the Sea," archival pigment photograph by Ronald Rigge, President's Purchase Award.
Neal Harrington's work, in the DNSPE at ASU
DebiLynn Fendley's work in the DNSPE show at ASU.
Bevery Buys work in the DNSPE show at ASU.
Shelly Gipson's work in the DNSPE show at ASU.
Gary Cawood's work in the DNSPE show at ASU
More slideshows
We the People
"Reflections: Images and Objects from African American Women, 1891-1987," at Esse
Reproductive Rights Rally 2017
Rally protests Trump anti-immigrant order, Jan. 29
1/10
"Over in the Meadow," lithograph and hand-coloring by Carol Moore, Snodgrass Purchase Award.
Play Slideshow

Related Stories

  • 12 Delta National Small Prints winners include Criswell and Fendley

    Twelve works in the 21st annual "Delta National Small Prints Exhibition" at Arkansas State University have been purchased for the permanent collection of the Bradbury Art Museum, including two by Arkansans: Warren Criswell of Benton and DebiLynn Fendley of Arkadelphia. Work by four other Arkansas artists was accepted into the show as well.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 3, 2017

Additional Slideshows

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

The Man Who Changed the Course of Arkansas History

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation