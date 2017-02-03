February 03, 2017
Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at ASU
By Leslie Newell Peacock | 10 Images
"Over in the Meadow," lithograph and hand-coloring by Carol Moore, Snodgrass Purchase Award.
"Atomic Malt Shop," solarplate intaglio by Chris Warot, Lindquist Purchase Award.
"Salon," linocut by Janet Badger, Cheryl Wall Trimarchi Purchase Award.
"Dark Road," linocut by Warren Criswell, Kilby Raptopoulos Purchase Award.
"Home from the Sea," archival pigment photograph by Ronald Rigge, President's Purchase Award.
Neal Harrington's work, in the DNSPE at ASU
DebiLynn Fendley's work in the DNSPE show at ASU.
Bevery Buys work in the DNSPE show at ASU.
Shelly Gipson's work in the DNSPE show at ASU.
Gary Cawood's work in the DNSPE show at ASU
