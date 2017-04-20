From the web

In response to an Arkansas Blog post reporting that Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado) would not attempt to override Governor Hutchinson's veto of Garner's bill to criminalize "mass picketing":

Garner's got so many anger issues, I'm surprised he could speak. Next year he'll be armed and won't have to speak.

JJ

In response to an Arkansas Blog post reporting that the U.S. Supreme Court denied the state's motion to lift the state Supreme Court's stay on the execution of Don Davis:

Cato earlier posted that the victims' families were not being remembered properly. I don't see how you can say that for Gov. Asa [Governor Hutchinson] and Ms. Leslie [Attorney General Leslie Rutledge].

From their remarks, you would think that the death penalty's entire existence is to bring "justice" to the victims' families.

Does life in prison without the possibility of parole not bring "justice"?

Is it the responsibility of the state to bring "justice" to families? Or bring "justice" to society?

I would never claim that any of these murderers is innocent. But neither are we if we have to kill them to find "justice."

Perplexed

Do y'all think that an execution would be a panty-flinging occasion for Miz Rutledge? It seems that the final flutter of the condemned's eyelids might make her eyes roll back in her head and she might not be able to control herself.

Rutrow

In response to the Arkansas Blog's videotape of the angry anonymous man in the red Trump T-shirt excoriating efforts to block the executions scheduled by Governor Hutchinson:

Is there anyone out there who feels comfortable with this guy being able to carry a concealed weapon?

Mountain girl

In response to the Town Hall event held by Sen. Tom Cotton and Rep. French Hill streamed on the Arkansas Blog on Monday:

Thank you, David Ramsey, Jake and Carol for your take on this BS town hall event. Mag and I could only watch about 10 minutes of it, so we missed the part where French Hill sat on Tom Cotton's leg like the dummy Charlie McCarthy of old ... .

I'm hard to make mad, but nothing makes me see red like the lying, condescending Republican assholes our dumber brethren & sisteren voted into office. I've made it almost 62 years without socking an elected politician but I'm not so sure I could keep my cool in a room with people like Cotton, Hill ... hell, anyone with an (R) behind their names in these insane times.

If one only looks at the videos of Arkansas town hall events, it would seem we can beat these paid tools for the 1 percent in the next election if we'd all just get out and vote. But I know very well that nearly all of my close personal friends are like icebergs ... their ugly parts are beneath the water. Such nice people, hiding a really ugly side.

Anyway, ladies and germs, we're in the fight of our life and our children and grandchildren's lives, too. Our real enemies are the people standing on that stage pictured above. They will strip us bare in the next four years and if we don't stop the Red Team from coast to coast they might misrule over our nation forever! I thought Bush and Cheney were awful and they were, but they were light years better than the Trump Crime Family and Asa's ship of fools.

I want to thank all the people who took time out of their busy day to go attempt to change the minds of the Unchangeable. I think I know now why our ancestors took rotted fruit, spoiled eggs and tar and feathers with them when they attended political rallies back before cable TV was invented.

Resist! Or face the darkest future we've had to face since the Civil War.

Death by inches

BIG crowd. Several people (on my liberal side of the isle) were so disruptive that it was impossible to hear some questions and answers. Not productive.

Cotton is good at this. He only squared his shoulders and all but raised his fist (finger) twice. Once to essentially say that if we don't like the way he votes, we can find someone else to do the job. The other time was to say that he met with Governor Hutchinson this morning and told him he fully supports the planned executions.

I loved his explanation of his vote against the Violence Against Women Act. He objected because there would be confusion about jurisdiction on Indian Territories. Lots of disgruntlement in the crowd over that one.

Carol D. Nokes

In response to the April 6 article about chronic wasting disease in Arkansas's elk and deer populations:

Game and Fish and the U.S. Forest Service are responsible for the chronic wasting in our state by introducing elk and managing the entire ecosystem based on animals they can profit off of. They first said it wouldn't get into deer even though many people told them it would. They'll say it can't transfer to humans until ... . We probably need to kill off 90 percent of the deer in the Ozarks before it spreads and get rid of their drive-through hunting elk scheme.

Also hope we can hold AG&F responsible when people start getting prion-related disorders.

Thom Roberts