"Donkeys and Drinks" at Sway 

THURSDAY 9/29

Richmond's Inter Arma and Denver's Call of the Void keep it heavy at Vino's with Seahag, 8:30 p.m., $7. Stonewall Democrats hold "Donkeys and Drinks" at Club Sway with Melissa Fults, Susan Inman, Victoria Leigh and Rep. Camille Bennett (D-Lonoke), 5 p.m. Dale Watson and Bonnie Montgomery make for a very Ameripolitan bill at the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $10. Last chance to catch "Spamalot," in its final weekend at The Rep, 7 p.m. (also 8 p.m. Fri., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sat., and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sun.), $30-$55. It's also the last weekend for "Twelve Angry Men" at The Weekend Theater, 7:30 p.m. (also 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat.), $12-$16.

FRIDAY 9/30

Boom Kinetic take the stage at the Rev Room, 9:30 p.m., $10-$21. Mulehead and Christy Hays play the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m. KSSN-FM, 95.7, holds the KSSN Country Throwdown at the Maumelle Event Center featuring performances from Gary Allan, Frankie Ballard, Michael Ray, Craig Campbell and Trent Harmon, 7 p.m., $40. Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre performs "Twelfth Night" at Conway's Lantern Theater, 7 p.m. (also 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.), $15. Fayetteville's The Squarshers play King's Live Music in Conway, 8:30 p.m., $5. Nature & Madness perform at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. The Arkansas Arts Center Children's Theater stages "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day," 7 p.m. (also 2 p.m. Sat.-Sun.), $10-$12.50.

SATURDAY 10/1

Fort Smith jazz trio Escape Tones plays a set at Bear's Den Pizza, 10 p.m., free. Kent Walker Artisan Cheese hosts "Fromage and Folk" with duo Fret and Worry, 6 p.m., donations. The New Arkansans play at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 8 p.m., free. The Creek Rocks share a bill with Betse & Clarke at White Water, 9 p.m. The Metroplex hosts "Ultra Blackout," a dance party featuring music from Vice Versa, Doug Kramer, 4Grand and Phluf, 9 p.m., $30-$60. The Arkansas Razorbacks face off against the Alcorn State Braves at War Memorial Stadium, 11 a.m., $35-$55 (sold out at those prices).

SUNDAY 10/2

The Cons of Formant and Jubilation Jazz provide the musical backdrop at Camp Aldersgate's Annual Fish Fry, noon, $15. Diamond Bear Brewing hosts an evening of "Beer and Hymns," 7 p.m. The UALR Trojans women's soccer team takes on Arkansas State Red Wolves at UALR's Coleman Sports & Recreation Complex, 1 p.m.