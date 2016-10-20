October 20, 2016 News » Eye on Arkansas

Down goes the Broadway Bridge 

click to enlarge Down goes the Broadway Bridge
  • DOWN GOES THE BROADWAY BRIDGE: Or at least most of it. A blast on Oct. 15 failed to down the span on the right. A pneumatic ram brought it down later that day.

