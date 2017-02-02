Eula Biss speaks at Hendrix 

THURSDAY 2/2

DJ Robe Flax accompanies the New Belgium Launch Party at The Joint in North Little Rock, 6 p.m., $15. Eula Biss, a Guggenheim Fellowship recipient and author of "On Immunity: An Inoculation," speaks at Hendrix College's Reves Recital Hall, Conway, 7:30 p.m., free.

Slide guitarist Steve Hester performs at King's Live Music, Conway, 8:30 p.m., $5. Detroit comic Mike Stanley appears at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. UA Little Rock's Trojans women's basketball team faces off against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, 6:30 p.m., Jack Stephens Center. Compagnie Herve Koubi, a French-Algerian dance troupe, brings its blend of capoeira, martial arts and contemporary dance to the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville for one night only, 7 p.m., $10. In observance of the holiday, Central Arkansas Library System screens "Groundhog Day" at the Terry Library, 2 p.m., free.

FRIDAY 2/3

Arkansas filmmaker Amman Abbasi's "Dayveon" is headed to the Berlin Film Festival, but not before it gets a hometown screening at the Ron Robinson Theater, 7 p.m., $20 suggested donation. The Uh Huhs share a bill with Fayetteville's The Chads and Sad Palomino at Pizza D'Action, 9 p.m., before heading to Maxine's in Hot Springs on Saturday night, 9 p.m. Trey Johnson and Jason Willmon bring the stompbox blues to South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Conway rockers American Lions take the picturesque stage at Four Quarter Bar, 10 p.m. Almost Infamous holds down the dance tunes at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Pamela K Ward and the Last Call Orchestra Band perform for Oaklawn Park's winners (and losers!) at Silk's Bar & Grill in Hot Springs, 10 p.m., free. Psychedelic Velocity plays at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m. High & Dry takes the stage at TC's Midtown Grill, 9 p.m. If you got some Mac Lipglass for Christmas — or if you just want to be in on the party — sign up for Club Sway's Club Camp open stage night, 9 p.m. Christine DeMeo plays a free show at The Tavern Sports Grill, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY 2/4

Butterfly, Bijoux, Tim Anthony, Dee Davis, Tawanna Campbell-Berry, DJ G-Force and other special guests join The Rodney Block Collective to pay tribute to Bob Marley, Lauryn Hill, Burning Spear and The Fugees for "The Miseducation of Rodney Block," South on Main, 9:30 p.m., $15. Loxley brings a high-octane, leather-clad heavy rock show to Stickyz, 9 p.m., $7. The Little Rock Folk Club presents Four Shillings Short, a Celtic duo that incorporates over 30 Renaissance and North Indian instruments into their performance, 7:30 p.m., Hibernia Irish Tavern, $8-$15. Hayes Carll sideman Travis Linville is a soloist in his own right, and he brings his Oklahoma-born folk to the White Water Tavern with Jesse Aycock and Lauren Barth, 9 p.m., $7. The Rev Room holds its 10th annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash, 8 p.m., $15. Stone's Throw Brewing holds the Big Red Ball Homebrew Contest to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Arkansas, Next Level Events, 7 p.m., $25-$40. Fayetteville's Nature & Madness joins Gravedancer at Smoke & Barrel, 10 p.m., $5. The Martyrs, Death Before Breakfast and Jeremiah James Baker make up an eclectic Saturday night bill at Vino's, 9 p.m. The UA Little Rock's Trojans women's basketball team takes on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 4 p.m., followed by a game between the corresponding men's teams, 6 p.m., Jack Stephens Center. Funk-tinged folk duo Handmade Moments reprise their shared bill with Santa Barbara's The Rainbow Girls at King's Live Music, Conway, 8:30 p.m., $5. Rob & Tyndall play a free show at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band returns to Arkansas for a show at the Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 8 p.m., $35-$65. Jackson, Miss., Southern rock band Framing the Red plays at TC's Midtown Grill in Conway, 9 p.m. Ryan Saunders and Brian Mullen face off battle-of-the-bands-style at the Discovery Nightclub Music Competition, 9 p.m., $10. Country rocker Eric Church visits the Arkansas chapter of his so-called "Church Choir" fan base at Verizon Arena, 8 p.m., $18-$85.

SUNDAY 2/5

If you're looking to pregame for the Super Bowl with some live music, Stephen Neeper and John Neal are teaming up for a show at Prospect Sports Bar & Grill in the Heights, 1 p.m.

TUESDAY 2/7

Hudson Falcons have been playing what they call "working-class rock and roll" since the '90s, and they bring that sound to the White Water Tavern with Fiscal Spliff and William Blackart, 9 p.m., $7. Riverdale 10 Cinema screens the 1986 classic "Top Gun," 7 p.m., $8.50. Stuart Baer plays for the dinner crowd at Dizzy's Gypsy Bistro, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 2/8

Art Porter Sr. is honored with "For the Love of Art" at Cajun's Wharf, featuring performances from Minors in Music, Mentors in Music, Tonya Leeks & Co. and Sounds So Good, 7 p.m. Ryan Saunders plays a free show at The Tavern Sports Grill, 7:30 p.m. Massachusetts pop rocker Brad Byrd makes a stop at King's Live Music, Conway, 8 p.m., free.