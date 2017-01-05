January 05, 2017 News » Eye on Arkansas

Foggy new year 

By
click to enlarge Foggy new year
  • Brian Chilson
  • FOGGY NEW YEAR: Visibility was low throughout downtown Little Rock on the first day of the new year.

Tags:

More Eye on Arkansas »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

From the Archives

  • Trumpeter swans in Arkansas

    he small oxbow Magness Lake southeast of Heber Springs is the winter home of the beautiful waterfowl.
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • Rolled on the river

    One of two spans for the new Broadway Bridge was floated into place by barges Tuesday.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • The open road

    On Highway 65 north of Harrison.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Dec 1, 2016
  • More »

More by Brian Chilson

  • Arkansas Times Recommends: A Gift Guide

    Arkansas Times Recommends is a series in which Times staff members (or whoever happens to be around at the time) highlight things we've been enjoying this week. This week, a gift guide.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Bryan Moats, Leslie Newell Peacock, Heather Steadham and Brian Chilson
    • Dec 2, 2016

  • The open road

    On Highway 65 north of Harrison.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Dec 1, 2016

  • Rolled on the river

    One of two spans for the new Broadway Bridge was floated into place by barges Tuesday.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • More »

Most Shared

Latest in Eye on Arkansas

  • Trumpeter swans in Arkansas

    he small oxbow Magness Lake southeast of Heber Springs is the winter home of the beautiful waterfowl.
    • Dec 15, 2016

  • The open road

    On Highway 65 north of Harrison.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Dec 1, 2016

  • Rolled on the river

    One of two spans for the new Broadway Bridge was floated into place by barges Tuesday.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Nov 17, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Event Calendar

« »

January

S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31  

Most Viewed

  • The incredible adventures of Nate Powell

    The Little Rock native is the first cartoonist to win the National Book Award. His graphic novel 'March,' the memoir of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, may well be the mother text for a new era of nonviolent resistance.

  • Pipeline bill readied

    Sabin to reintroduce measure to protect landowners.

  • Resolutions

    No more clinging to material things, unless those material things are life preservers tossed as I go down for the third and final time, the few remaining strands of my once-majestic locks, or the skids of the last helicopter out before the fall of Little Rock.

  • Just as God intended it

    Hazy and gray with Leslie Rutledge.

  • For gun sense

    Since the attack at Ohio State University, lawmakers have offered solutions they believe would prevent such scary events.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Big Ideas for Arkansas

    • Thought-provoking writing , For my two cents , if your business is wanting a AU…

    • Posted by ARnold Reganada
    • on January 4, 2017

  • Re: Cannabis is coming!

    • Additionally, Arkansas is a reciprocal state with ANY state that issues a card.

    • Posted by Justin Driggs
    • on January 4, 2017

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation