October 27, 2016 Entertainment » In Brief

Guided by Voices! 

Also, Andy Frasco and the U.N. play Stickyz

THURSDAY 10/27

Andy Frasco and the U.N. play a concert at Stickyz with Spoonfed Tribe, 8:30 p.m., $10-$13. National Book Critics Circle Award recipient Claudia Rankine gives a free poetry reading at the Fayetteville Public Library as part of the True Lit Festival, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY 10/28

Louisiana Soul Revival featuring Doug Duffey brings its Monroe, La., boogie to South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. The 1922 silent film classic "Nosferatu" will be shown at Low Key Arts in Hot Springs with a live score by Invincible Czars, 7:30 p.m., $10, and at Wolfman Studios' venue The Preserved Moose with a live score by Joseph Fuller, 10 p.m., donations. Author Caroline Randall Williams gives a free talk at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center titled, "Soul Food Love: Healthy Recipes from One Hundred Years of Cooking in a Black Family," noon. Museum of Discovery's "Science After Dark" series finale for the year, "Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse with Science," is 6 p.m., $5. Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub hosts a Maker's Ball costume party, 7 p.m., $25-$30. Reynolds Performance Hall at UCA in Conway hosts "Kris Allen and Barrett Baber: Back at Home," 7:30 p.m., $25. The first of two White Water Tavern Cover-Up nights features The Good Fear covering the music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and an assortment of local musicians covering Superdrag, 9 p.m., $10.

SATURDAY 10/29

Tawanna Campbell sings at South on Main with Bijoux and Dee Dee Jones, 10 p.m., $15. The Ben Miller Band lands at King's Live Music in Conway with Cosmic Farmer, 8:30 p.m., $5. The Arkansas Cornbread Festival celebrates the Southern culinary staple, with live music from Big Still River and The Buffalo Gals in the SoMa district, 11 a.m., free-$10. Community Theater of Little Rock's final evening performance of "Young Frankenstein: The Musical" goes up at The Studio Theater, 7:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. Sun., $8-$16. The Joint hosts "Fantastically Horrifying Cinema" with a double-feature screening of "The Barn" and "Frankenstein Created Bikers," 1 p.m., $10.

TUESDAY 11/1

Robert Pollards' longtime lo-fi outfit Guided By Voices comes to Little Rock with a show at the Rev Room, 8 p.m., $23-$28. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's Rockefeller String Quartet plays a free concert in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences' Hospital Lobby Gallery, 4:30 p.m. Vinos' Brewpub Cinema screens Wes Anderson's first film, "Bottle Rocket," 7 p.m.

