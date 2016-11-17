November 17, 2016 News » The Observer

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

I'm sorry 

Dear young people,

You're probably not reading this. Not many of you, anyway, because you don't read newspapers anymore. You get your news from the Twitter or the Facebook or some website I'm too old to have even heard of yet. But I have something I want to say to any young person who might be reading this.

I'm sorry.

I'm sorry we stood by while your generation's hope was smothered by $1.3 trillion in student loan debt, just because you were trying to educate yourselves enough to avoid falling for the snake oil and big talk of a fascist.

I'm sorry I scoffed at the Occupy movement, when all you were doing was trying to fix some of the inequality that led to a country where tens of millions of people came to think that throwing in with the preferred candidate of David Duke and burning down the casino was the only way to share their pain with the people in thousand dollar suits at the blackjack tables.

I'm sorry I said Bernie Sanders was a cantankerous old crank with no shot, and that your support of him was proof you didn't understand how politics works. It's clear that you understood it better than almost anybody.

I'm sorry that I tut-tutted about the Black Lives Matter movement and their tactics, when all they wanted to do was point out that this country, even after eight years of a black president, was still shot through with murderous racial resentment.

I'm sorry that the country that once saved the world for democracy has voted to turn over the keys to the White House and our $600 billion per year military to a man who couldn't be more of the textbook definition of an authoritarian if a supervillain cloned Benito Mussolini in a secret lab.

Sidenote to that last: I would invite any of the Republican grayheads chuckling at Chicken Little right now to watch the coverage of the inauguration on Jan. 20 very closely. The Observer has been to a presidential inauguration before, and I can tell you from experience that the National Mall is kind of a free for all, where you can wear or do anything you like within the bounds of free speech. And on Inauguration Day, when you turn on your television in Smackover or Bentonville or Cabot and see neo-Nazis Seig Heiling in the crowd, not 10 blocks from the National World War II Memorial, I want you and the salt of the earth people of Arkansas who voted for this man because you wanted to piss off liberals and "shake things up in Washington" to understand what kind of scum you are in bed with now. But I digress.

This morning, Spouse — my best friend, who has been my rock of love and rationality and optimism for over 20 years — came to me with fear in her eyes and said: "Please don't say anything on Facebook that gets you on a government watch list of some kind. You probably already will be. But just be careful, OK?" In America. That statement was spoken in the United States of America. That is where we are now. That's the kind of beasts that have been loosed from chaos, to stalk the land. The day after the election, my son — who is 16, and who has never seen his old man cry, ever, because being a good father or mother is about being The Strong One — came into my bedroom to find me standing in the door of my closet, my eyes full of hot tears. Not because I was sad about Team Democrat losing a goddamn election, but because as I got my shirt down from the closet, I started thinking about Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln and Susan B. Anthony and Frederick Douglass and Harvey Milk and Martin Luther King Jr. and the unknown man who died fighting fascism who lays with his brothers in their stately tomb at Arlington, forever guarded. I started thinking about how this country has, for the moment, let them all down. How we have let you down, my friend.

But I want you to know that the night after Junior found his father there in my despair, he came to his mother and said that he had decided to go to law school. Now he wants to be a civil rights attorney and fight for those who have no voice. On Friday night, the kid who normally doesn't leave the house unless he's promised tacos insisted we go to the protest at the state Capitol. That is what his father apparently purchased with his tears. No more memes or hashtags. No more pointless arguing on social media. He has his boots on and his shield up. He is ready to fight the dragon. I hope you are, too.

I was wrong and you were right, young people. I see that now, and millions of other people do as well, and I think I speak for a lot of them when I say: I am profoundly and deeply sorry. If I don't miss my guess, the next four years and maybe more are going to be terrible. But I want you to know that time is on your side, and I am proud of you. I also want you to know I'm off the bench and want to work to fix it. Not with you as foot soldiers or water carriers, but out front and in the lead. We can do this together. My hair is gray and my feet hurt, but I'm ready. And if you will stand, my friend, I will stand with you. Whatever comes.

Yours,

A fellow American

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Tags: ,

Speaking of Donald Trump

more News »

More The Observer »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Addendum

    he Observer has our regrets, just like everybody else. For example: last week, Yours Truly published a cover story on the increasingly ugly fight over Eureka Springs' Ordinance 2223, which is designed to protect a bunch of groups — including LGBTQ people — from discrimination in housing, employment, accommodations, cake buying, browsing, drinking, gut stuffery, knickknack purchasing, general cavorting, funny postcard mailing and all the other stuff one tends to get up to in the weirdest, friendliest, most magical little town in the Ozarks.
    • Apr 30, 2015

  • Snake stories

    The Observer's boss, Uncle Alan, is something of a gentleman farmer on his spread up in Cabot, growing heirloom tomatoes and watermelons and crops of chiggers on property that looks like the perfect farmstead Lenny and George often fantasized about in "Of Mice and Men."
    • Aug 27, 2015

  • Show and tell

    The Observer is an advocate of the A+ method of integrating the arts and using creativity to teach across the curriculum, an approach that the Thea Foundation, with help from the Windgate Charitable Foundation, is offering to schools across the state.
    • Feb 25, 2016

Most Shared

Latest in The Observer

  • Tomorrow

    By the time you read this, let's hope, it will be over. We put that "hope" in there to pour one out for our homies lost in The Battle of Hanging Chad in Election 2000, when over a hundred million votes and who would hold the most powerful office in the world came down to a handful of nimrods who couldn't fully push a stylus through a piece of paper in Florida. We love the Redneck Rivera, Florida, but don't screw this up for us this time. Seriously.
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • Zombie squirrels of Eureka

    The Observer tries mightily to get up to Eureka Springs the last weekend in October every year for its Halloween Zombie Crawl, which sees hordes of the costumed undead shuffling down the city's picturesque Spring Street. It's a very good time in the dark, followed by a big Halloween-themed dance party in Basin Park, smack dab in the middle of the weirdest, most wonderful little town in Arkansas.
    • Nov 3, 2016

  • Moving

    The Observer will be moving soon. Not out of The Observatory, thank God, as we're sure it will take the wagon from the 20 Mule Team Borax box to get us away from there after 14 years of accumulation, plus a team of seasoned Aussie wildlife wranglers to herd our pair of surly wildcats into a crate. No, just out of the office we've been in at the Fortress of Employment for going on five years, which is bad enough. We're moving to the other side of the building here in a few months.
    • Oct 27, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

Event Calendar

« »

November

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30  

Most Recent Comments

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation