In response to 'Hillary in Arkansas' 

In response to the Nov. 3 cover story, "Hillary in Arkansas," and the Arkansas Travelers campaigners that turned out for Bill and Hillary Clinton:

You have to admire the dedication and energy of the older Traveler campaigners. No apathy in that bunch. I never got caught up in the Clinton conspiracy saga, but Arkansans love a good soap opera. Apathy is what allows evil to take over and allows corruption in state government to spread. It is time for young people to pick up the torch and move Arkansas forward or they will wake up one day and find our current Arkansas government has taken all their basic human rights and civil rights away from them. I think maybe Hillary's intelligence, strong views and a desire for personal privacy caused Arkansans from the early years to label her as aloof. She wasn't going to hang over the fence with you and swap gossip about what is going on in town. Hillary is not a wimp and that is a good thing for the country. After years of campaigning, the senior Travelers (76 & 84?) must see some honorable presidential quality in Hillary that makes them get out of their recliners and once again hit the campaign trail for her.

ShineonLibby

Good column. That said, I wouldn't call the 1980 governor's election the most startling outcome of the modern era in Arkansas, however. Many expected the outcome. The whole "Cubans and car tags" thing was talked about up and down this state, and don't forget Ronald Reagan was on the ballot and he swept through the South. I knew of several Democrats at that time who were voting against Clinton and Carter. Wasn't a surprise.

Poison Apple

In response to an Arkansas Blog post about Pantsuit Nation, the Facebook group supporting Hillary Clinton's presidential bid:

I've been reading the Pantsuit Nation stories for days and never get through them without shedding a tear or two. People (men and women) sharing personal stories and reasons why they cast their vote for Hillary ... and most are very compelling. Anyone out there caught up in minutia, take a moment today and please read some of these real life stories of struggle, sacrifice and triumph. THIS is the America I want to live in and these are the people I want to know. To hell with the haters and the horrible place they want to take our country. Today is the day to prove there are more of us than there are them. It's time to take back our county and prove once more, love trumps hate every single time!

Mountaingirl

In response to an Election Day post on voting in Pulaski County:

It's the greatest fear a conservative ever knows: democracy. The idea that a black single mom making minimum wage has a vote that counts the same as a white, male, middle-aged NRA member is shocking to our white, male, middle-aged NRA-member ruling class. Middle-aged white guys have fucked this country up beyond recognition by borrowing billions to prosecute wars while hollowing out the middle class and creating domestic terrorism, and even though I am one, I am ready for them to go away.

I have a feeling most Arkansas Republicans will be hiding at home so no one can see their tears when the Drumpf is defeated. I personally can't wait to see what hateful tirade [state Sen.] Jason Rapert unleashes on Twitter about how America has forsaken God, etc. I really hope that Clinton wins just so I can see all the losers whining on social media about the rigged election, etc. It will be an enjoyable evening.

ConwayMichael

ConwayMichael ... I expect to see a flood of gun-related posts, too, from our Elephant Friends. Probably lots of threats from local/state politicians threatening to shut down more programs/services, too, since the vote may not go their way.

Artificial Intelligence

Well, up here in Carroll County I was denied the possibility of a paper ballot. I was told that paper ballots have been available to all early voting but today machines only. I went to the Eureka Springs courthouse and then called the County Clerk Jamie Correia in Berryville, who told me to quit watching the news about these machines ... . I told her I have no television/broadcast or satellite, that I read reports on these matters on blogs like bradblog. Hence I did not vote. This system is a complete sham. Criminals are still in charge! Best not to encourage them in any way.

Eureka Springs

In response to an Arkansas Blog post about former Gov. Mike Huckabee's comment that Republicans who don't "come around" and vote for Trump should not ask him for his vote:

"The ones that don't come around, I'm gonna remember them." Attention non-Drumpf R's! The grifter of many cheeseburgers and a man of yuuge political mojo (just ask him) has spoken, BUT he will take it all back if you will hire him for a gig, any gig. Daddy's about to have an unemployed daughter to support.

tsallenarng

In response to a post on the Rock Candy blog about the five finalist architects vying for the Arkansas Arts Center renovation job:

I know this phase is about architecture, not collection, but if there isn't a promise to bring at least one painting of dogs playing poker, my checkbook remains closed.

Arbiter of All Things AOAT