Joe plays Robinson Center 

THURSDAY 12/1

Singer-songwriter Joe brings hits from his new album, #MyNameIsJoeThomas, to the Robinson Center with Eric Benet, 8 p.m., $50-$60. Pulaski Technical College hosts "An Evening with Natalie Canerday," CHARTS Theater, 6 p.m. Songwriter and Music City Roots host Jim Lauderdale takes the stage at South on Main, 8 p.m., $25-$34. L&L Gallery opens the show "Religious Art," paintings by Louis Beck. The Central Arkansas Library System screens "The Loving Story," Nancy Buirski's documentary that inspired Jeff Nichols' film "Loving," the Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m., free. The Thrive Arts artists in residence will present their final shows, 310 Cherry St. and other venues in Helena, 6:30-9 p.m. Trixx goes for laughs at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m., $8, also 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $12. Country music duo Love and Theft comes to the Rev Room, 8 p.m., $16-$20. Mayday by Midnight performs at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5.

FRIDAY 12/2

Preserve Arkansas hosts its wet networking event Preservation Libations at 5:30 p.m., the Rooftop at Argenta Place. Low Key Arts in Hot Springs hosts a show from Shreveport powerhouse The Seratones, with The Uh Huhs, 8:30 p.m., $10. ComiCon-way kicks off the weekend of comics and cosplay at the Faulkner County Library, 10 a.m., migrating to the Conway Expo Center Saturday and Sunday, free. Chris Milam, Jim Mize and Mark Edgar Stuart share a Songwriter's Round at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Crowbar and Goatwhore get heavy at the Rev Room, with Hell Camino, 8 p.m., $20. Former Razorback and five-time NBA All-Star Sidney Moncrief comes to the Hillary Rodham Clinton Children's Library for a book signing, 5 p.m., free. Guitarist Steve Kimock opens a two-night run at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, 9 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $20. Brian Ramsey and Carey Griffith play a show at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m., free. Phillip Cottingham signs copies of his new book, "Carnival Guts, a Short Story Collection," River City Coffee, 6 p.m., free. Eighties hitmaker Robert Tepper gives a concert at Wildwood Park for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., $20. Trumpeter Chris Botti gives a concert at Walton Arts Center's Baum Walker Hall, Fayetteville, 8 p.m., $45-$75. Eddie and the Defiantz, Attack the Mind and 6 Ways From Sunday share a bill at Vino's, 8:30 p.m., $7. At Oaklawn, Susan Erwin performs at Pops Lounge, 6 p.m. Fri.-Sat., and Ghost Town Blues Band plays Silk's Bar & Grill, 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., free.

SATURDAY 12/3

Atlanta artist Alfred Conteh, whose paintings are on exhibit at Hearne Fine Art, will give a talk about his work at the gallery, 2-3 p.m., with a reception to follow, free. Mississippi's self-described "no hit wonder" Cory Branan performs at Wilson Gardens in Wilson (Mississippi County) with Greg Spradlin, 7:30 p.m., $8-$10. Wayne "The Train" Hancock brings his Ameripolitan swing to Smoke & Barrel Tavern, Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $15. Trenton Lee Stewart signs his new book, "The Secretkeepers," at WordsWorth Books & Co., 1 p.m., free. A reception at Gallery 360 opens the show "deviant," featuring work by six artists, with music by Rhiannon and Audrey Cortez, 7-10 p.m. The UALR Trojans men's basketball team takes on the Tulsa Hurricanes at the Jack Stephens Center, 3 p.m. Conway's MotherFunkShip brings its "groove fusion" to Vino's with Rogue Planet, 9 p.m., $7. Journalist and author Suzi Parker speaks at Lattes & Lit, Kollective Coffee and Tea, Hot Springs, 6 p.m., free. Bill and Gloria Garrison will be painting live at Gallery Central in Hot Springs, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Schwag hosts a tribute to the Grateful Dead at the Rev Room, 9 p.m., $10. Crisis takes the stage at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Jimmy "Daddy" Davis performs at South on Main, 9 p.m., $10.

MONDAY 12/5

"It's A Wonderful Life" screens at the Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m., $5.

TUESDAY 12/6

Pulitzer Prize winner Joby Warrick traces the roots of a terrorist movement in "Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS," followed by a book signing, Clinton School of Public Service, noon, free. Frontier Circus brings a psychedelic rodeo to the White Water Tavern, with local super-group Marvin Berry, 9 p.m., $7. Diamond Bear Brewery hosts a screening of "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," 7 p.m., $8. The Ron Robinson Theater screens "A Place at the Table," a documentary examining America's hunger epidemic, 6 p.m., free with donation of nonperishable food item.

WEDNESDAY 12/7

The Arkansas Inland Maritime Museum holds a ceremony to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor, 11:55 a.m. "Home Alone" screens at the Ron Robinson Theater, 6 p.m., $5. Author and Arkansas Historic Preservation Program outreach coordinator Mark H. Christ speaks about the impact of the Civil War on Arkansas history at the Darragh Center in CALS' Main Library, noon, free.