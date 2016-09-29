John Walker and the police 

From the web

In response to the Sept. 26 Arkansas Blog post, "John Walker and another lawyer arrested while filming police":

In my experience John Walker has always been the perfect gentleman that you do not want to mess with. He's a bulldog, and will not let a real or perceived wrong go unpunished.

Sound Policy

One of the things that keep us from being a police state is the public's right to know how police operate. If they're doing something in public, the public has a right to film it. If there's any question about that, the law needs to be made perfectly clear.

Chip Baker

I know John Walker. He's smart and generous, and has a strong and obvious commitment to helping young people reach their potential. He's been a crusader for racial justice for decades and has certainly made Arkansas a better place. But he's also stubborn and arrogant, and at times it prevents him from rethinking his positions, considering new information, or imagining that he's wrong or poorly informed. He's always a formidable adversary, and Little Rock will regret the day their police officers tangled with him in such an indefensible way.

PVNasby

Hi, I'm John Walker, I sue schools for a living, then drag it out for 30+ years and charge $450 an hour for my legal services. Don't mind me while I walk through the middle of a police investigation and not give a fuck.

I have no problem with him filming whatever he wants, but you cannot obstruct a governmental operation while it is being conducted by the police. Sounds like they tried to be nice and politely asked him to back away, and he did not. I guess he can use the old and senile excuse in court.

arkansas panic fan

It amazes me the number of you who automatically believe Mr. Walker is right.

louie

In response to the Sep. 19 Arkansas Blog post, "Jason Rapert: Goes off again on Muslims; erupts again over Facebook edit":

I know Brother Rapert knows better since he is a constitutional scholar, but the First Amendment does not apply to Facebook. Facebook can establish its own rules.

By the way, how nice that the "senator" is using his title to throw around willy-nilly with companies whose policies bother him.

Arkanzin

Facebook, though publicly traded, is a private company providing its services free to the public. It's under no obligation to post whatever Rapert might say. It's called capitalism, senator.

AnnaHarrisonTerry

Ah, Mr. Rapert — thinks he's a Big Fish when he is in reality but a minnow in the vast ocean of life.

Kate

Fuck Jason Rapert. That's exercising my First Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution. Max et al can exercise their rights regarding this website and I am happy either way they go. My ego can handle such.

Jason's ego, monstrous as it is (in all regards and meanings), tends to mewl and whine like the bully he is when he doesn't get his way.

Jake da Snake

Remember when Chick-fil-A was making money hand-over-fist with its anti-gay marketing stunt and all of our more gullible Christian friends were bragging about how much Chick-fil-A they were going to eat because this "Christian" corporation had every right to discriminate against gay people? So, why is SENATOR rAPErt getting so fired up that his post was blocked by a large corporation called Facebook?

Artificial Intelligence

The First Amendment does apply to Facebook. Or at least rights under the First Amendment do. It's a private enterprise that can refuse to allow tripe if it wants to. The senator thinks his position in the state government makes Facebook somehow answerable to him. The First Amendment says otherwise.

Chip Baker

Jason Rapert really gives God a bad name. He drives people away from God by twisting scripture, just as Satan did when he tempted Jesus.

The difference is that Satan simply sought to tempt Christ, whereas Rapert actively wants to hurt people. Satan can afford to fool around because people like Rapert do his evil work for him.

Just because Rapert cries "Lord, Lord" does not mean that the Lord knows his goaty face.

Paying Top Dollar for Legislators

In response to the Sep. 20 Arkansas Blog post, "Rapert claims victory over Facebook; either way, he still doesn't get 1st Amendment":

What is wrong with this man/child? Does he not have anything of substance to do besides play on the computer? It appears the most important thing in his life is making a laughing stock of himself via social media.

Surely there is someone in his life who cares enough about him to convince him to unplug so maybe he can regain a tiny shred of dignity ... if one ever existed.

mountaingirl

Rapert's religious-based radicalism, tinged as it is with veiled and sometimes not-so-veiled threats of "holy" violence against "others" based on his so-called deeply held religious beliefs, is the same phenomena that he decries as threatening from those whom he would ban from entering this country.

He then plays the Xian-victim card re his false narrative of Facebook violating his free speech rights. Of course.

Tsallernarng

It's obvious the Bigelow Buffoon matriculated at some point at Trump University. His major was Blustery Puffery as a Way of Life.

Claude Bahls

You wonder why the state has any idea that a high tech company would think of relocating here when you have RAPERt and his unconstitutional laws and outbursts against reason and bitching about his religion being under attack and when there is a "6 Flags Over God" monument on every other street corner in Conway that doesn't have another monument to their other god, MoMoney.

If anything, we have too many so-called religious organizations that, obviously with their hate speech, should not be called Christians because they still have their nose stuck in the pre-Christ book of Leviticus. And from an intelligence basis, they sure aren't Jewish. Just hate speech by the bucket-load in Tea Party Faulkner County.

couldn'tbebetter