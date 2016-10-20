Ken Bonfield comes to The Joint 

The Unexpected Mural Project in Fort Smith
Fort Smith hosts mural festival second year in a row
THURSDAY 10/20
Fingerstyle guitarist Ken Bonfield brings his litany of harp and baritone guitars to The Joint as part of the Argenta Arts Acoustic Music Series, 7:30 p.m., $10. Lost Forty Brewing and The Idle Class Magazine host Experience Films, a set of experimental shorts, accompanied by a performance from live glitch artist Popsicle of Doom, 6 p.m., $15. Ashley McBryde plays a free show as part of the "Live at Laman" series, Laman Library, 7 p.m., free. The Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub hosts "Maker's Summit," a day of workshops exploring the history and future of the maker movement, 9 a.m., free. Community Theater of Little Rock stages "Young Frankenstein: The Musical" at The Studio Theater, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., $8-$16.
FRIDAY 10/21
Praeclara, Arkansas Festival Ballet and Wildwood Park for the Arts present their collaboration on Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man," 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 p.m. Sun., $15-$25. The Cedric Burnside Project brings hill country blues to the White Water Tavern, 9 p.m., $10. The UALR Trojans women's soccer team takes on Georgia Southern at the Coleman Sports and Recreation Complex, 7 p.m. Across the UALR campus at the Jack Stephens Center, the women's volleyball team plays a match against the Troy Trojans, 6:30 p.m. Maxine's in Hot Springs hosts New Orleans' Secondhand Street Band with the Foul Play Cabaret Burlesque Troupe, 8 p.m., $10-$15. The Weekend Theater presents "The Wiz," 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., through Nov. 19, $16-$20.
SATURDAY 10/22
Guest conductor Martin Panteleev joins the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra for a program featuring works by Beethoven, Wagner and Panteleev himself, 7:30 p.m. Sat., 3 p.m. Sun. Maumelle Performing Arts Center, $14-$67. Arkadelphia hosts its annual catfish cook-off, Arktoberfest, with performances from Notice To Quit, Logan Lind, John Neal Rock and Roll and Bluesboy Jag and the Jukejoint Zombies, $25-$35.
SUNDAY 10/23
Guts Club, the haunting and creaky lo-fi folk project of Brooklyn/New Orleans transplant Lindsey Baker, comes to Vino's with William Blackart and Mailman, 8 p.m., $5. R&B group After 7 caps off the last night of the Arkansas State Fair, 6 p.m., $15-$25.
MONDAY 10/24
The Film Society of Little Rock hosts "Monday Night Shorts: Fantastically Horrifying Shorts," The Joint, 7:30 p.m., $8. UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall hosts the touring dance theater piece "The Aluminum Show," 7:30 p.m., $27-$40.
