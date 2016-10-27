October 27, 2016 News » The Week That Was

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Left and right against Issue 3 

Also, Huck spinning on Trump, not in our backyard and more.

click to enlarge week_that_was1-1-71d9a22be094ee11.jpg

Quote of the Week

"Donald Trump's going to win the election ... and let me tell you why. There are so many people in America who are going to vote for Donald Trump [but] they don't want to tell anybody because to do so, the media will label them as a racist, a bigot, an Islamophobe, a xenophobe, misogynist. They're not going to tell anybody, but by gosh, when they go into that voting booth they're going to vote for Trump."

— Former Gov. Mike Huckabee on Fox News, denying the reality of Trump's slide in national polls over the past month.

Left and right against Issue 3

The worst proposal remaining on the Nov. 8 ballot is Issue 3, which would allow the state to pledge unlimited public money to private projects and give local governments latitude to spend tax dollars on businesses and chambers of commerce in the name of "economic development." For once, the conservative group Conduit for Action is on the right side of an issue: It's buying ads in opposition to this giveaway of public funds. Americans for Prosperity, the political organization funded by the Koch brothers, is also making the argument against Issue 3, which it called a "serious risk to economic freedom and limited government in the Natural State" in a recent Facebook post. The conservative activists are on the mark. Issue 3 is a bald example of corporate welfare, masked in the language of "job creation." The group pushing the amendment is funded heavily by chambers of commerce, many of whom received handouts from local governments over the years until a recent lawsuit put a stop to the practice of appropriating public money to local chambers. Now the business interests want to revive the practice by enshrining it in the state constitution; it's up to voters to say no.

Not in our backyard

Three Republican congressmen issued a news release objecting to the resettlement of refugees in Arkansas by the nonprofit Canopy NWA, which applied for certification from the U.S. State Department to help resettle people fleeing violence in Syria and other places. U.S. Reps. Steve Womack, Bruce Westerman and Rick Crawford wrote Secretary of State John Kerry to declare that "we cannot support a program that brings refugees into our nation who could pose a national security threat." Evidently, that includes children and families. A spokesman for Catholic Charities, which is partnering with Canopy NWA, said the effort would probably amount to one or two refugee families a month at first and perhaps 100 people per year after that. Since the civil war began, approximately 4.8 million Syrians have fled the country.

High stakes, big losses

The ballot proposal to install three new casinos in Arkansas is now dead, but committee finance reports filed last week show just how much it cost to wage the battle over Issue 5. The Cherokee Nation contributed $6 million to the effort to install new casinos via constitutional amendment, including a specific carve-out in Washington County for Oklahoma-based Cherokee National Businesses LLC. On the other side of the issue, the owners of Southland Gaming in West Memphis and Oaklawn Racing and Gaming in Hot Springs — Arkansas's two existing casinos, which chafed at the thought of competition — spent almost $1.5 million to oppose Issue 5. Now it's a moot point: Earlier this month, the Arkansas Supreme Court disqualified the measure from the ballot.

A new Chinese import: jobs

After a trip to China to talk trade, Governor Hutchinson announced that a Chinese garment company plans to open a $20 million factory in Little Rock that will employ 400 workers at around $14 an hour. The Suzhou Tianyuan Garments Co. will make adidas apparel. Arkansas is offering the manufacturer over $3 million in grants, rebates and other incentives.

Free bus rides on Election Day

Need a ride to the polls? Rock Region Metro, Pulaski County's bus service, is volunteering its services on Nov. 8. All buses will be free that day whether you're bound for the polls or not. (Although those of us who can do so should consider going before then — early voting opened this week across the state.)

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Tags:

more News »

More The Week That Was »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Poor Tom

    Love and affection (not so much), School Inc., Rapert revealing God's plan, a cancer sniffin' dog and more.
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • Eligible voters removed from rolls

    Arkansas Times reporters contacted election officials around the state to see how they had handled flawed felon data from the secretary of state. Responses varied dramatically.
    • by Benjamin Hardy and Lindsey Millar
    • Aug 11, 2016

  • Real Republicans don't do pre-K

    Also, drifting away from trump, Hudson's downfall at ASU and more.
    • Aug 11, 2016

Most Shared

  • Welfare for the wealthy: More reasons to VOTE NO on ISSUE 3

    Voices on the left and right are lifted against Issue 3, the corporate welfare amendment to send tax money to private business and corporate lobbyists.

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

Latest in The Week That Was

Visit Arkansas

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

A venture to this state park is on the must-do list for many, the park being the only spot in North America where you can dig for diamonds and other gemstones and keep your finds.

Event Calendar

« »

October

S M T W T F S
  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31  

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Road Trip Arkansas

    • Hunter . I see what you mean... Charles `s comment is unimaginable... I just got…

    • Posted by AimeeJade Bernal
    • on October 25, 2016

  • Re: The Arkansas ale trail

    • just before I saw the draft that said $7003 , I didn't believe that...my... friend…

    • Posted by AimeeJade Bernal
    • on October 25, 2016

  • Re: Youth movement

    • Best of luck. Will look forward to watching the results with high hopes for him.

    • Posted by Yellowdogdaughter
    • on October 24, 2016

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation