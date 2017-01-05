Levels play Vino's 

THURSDAY 1/5

Levels joins Vermont rockers Voices in Vain, Sine Cura and Crystal World at Vino's, 8 p.m., $7. Stephen Winter plays the happy hour at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m. Loony Bin holds a triple feature show with A.J. Finney, Darryl Felsberg and Henry Coleman battling for a spot as a headlining comic, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat. ArkConsas kicks off a four-day "fairy tail"-themed convention for fans of anime and anthropomorphic cosplay at the Embassy Suites by Hilton. See arkconsas.com for registration details.

FRIDAY 1/6

Almost Infamous takes the stage at Cajun's, 5:30 p.m., free, and later, the Ghost Town Blues Band performs, 9 p.m., $5. Ben and Adam play at Markham Street Grill & Pub, 8:30 p.m., free. The Spa City Youngbloods, a Hot Springs youth blues band, host a fundraiser for its trip to the International Blues Challenge, Doc n' Maggie's Pizza Pub & Grub, 4330 Central Ave., 7 p.m. DeFrance brings tunes from its latest, "Second Wind," to Four Quarter Bar, 10 p.m. Hot Springs party band Hooker Red plays live at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, 9 p.m. Nashville's The Cerny Brothers perform at King's Live Music, Conway, with Russell Corbin, 8:30 p.m., $5. Hoodoo Blues Revue plays at Dugan's Pub, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY 1/7

Beebe hometown hero Cody Belew croons at Stickyz with Brian Mullen, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12. The Rev Room hosts "One Night in Vegas," featuring giveaways and Elvis impersonator Matt Joyce with a full band, 8:30 p.m. (also 6 p.m. Sun.), $10-$25. Magnolia Brown plays at King's Live Music, Conway, with an opening set from Jamie Lou Connolly (of Jamie Lou and the Hullabaloo), 8:30 p.m., $5. It's Rumba Night at Senor Tequila, Conway, with bachata lessons from Al Rivera at 10:30 p.m., followed by open dancing to beats from DJ Nica, 11 p.m. Hoodoo Blues Revue takes the stage at Four Quarter Bar, 9 p.m. Henna Roso, a Tulsa jazz ensemble that dedicates much of its time to food drives and hunger relief efforts, plays at Smoke & Barrel in Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $5. Klubhouse and Bad Boyfriends share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m., $8. Rob & Tyndall play for happy hour at Cajun's Wharf, 5:30 p.m., followed by Pamela K. Ward at 9 p.m., $5. At Discovery Nightclub, Ewell DJs in the "disco-tech" and G-Force keeps the beats going in the lobby, 9 p.m. Brian Nahlen brings his warm bass-baritone to Cregeen's Pub with Stephen Winter, 9 p.m. Dirty Lindsey plays at TC's Midtown Grill, Conway, 9 p.m. Blackbird Academy of Arts presents "The Little Mermaid: The Ballet" at UCA's Reynolds Performance Hall, Conway, 7 p.m. Sat., 2 p.m. Sun., $10-$20. Jet 420 plays at Thirst N' Howl, 9 p.m. JJ's Grill hosts an Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Kentucky Wildcats watch party, 7 p.m. Mid-America Science Museum hosts Girls in STEM, a workshop for young women on basic coding principles, 10 a.m., $5.

SUNDAY 1/8

Dr. Carl Moneyhon and Philip McMath lead a discussion on the "life, death and myth" of David O. Dodd, 2 p.m., MacArthur Museum of Military History, free. John Two-Hawks plays a "native flute harmonics" concert at Hilton Garden Inn, 7 p.m., $20-$55.

MONDAY 1/9

Comedian Ronel Williams joins Summer Vega, Clint Jackson Travis, Devincey Chopz Moore and more for Cajun's Wharf's first comedy event of the year, 7 p.m. The Central Arkansas Library System hosts a one-hour meditation in the Main Library with Morgan Holladay of Compassion Works for All, noon. The Little Rock chapter of the Nashville Songwriters Association International hosts its first songwriting round at Khalil's Pub, 7 p.m. Presagers, Omerta, Inrage and Squatch Dweller put on a metal show at Hot Springs Village's The Building, 5836 State Highway 7 N., 6:30 p.m., $7.

TUESDAY 1/10

Riverdale 10 Cinema screens the Steve Martin classic "The Jerk," 7 p.m., $8-$9. Skinny J's in Argenta hosts a shuffleboard tournament, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 1/11

The Argenta Branch Library explores "The Appeal of Coloring" in an adult coloring program, 10 a.m., free. Hot Springs Jazz Society hosts "Give My Regards to Broadway" at the Garland County Library Auditorium, 6 p.m., free. Todd Rexx (a.k.a. T-Rexx, not the "Jeepster" author or the dinosaur) goes for laughs at the Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m., $8. Colonial Wine & Spirits and Chef Shuttle Central Arkansas host an evening of beverages and board games for Game Night, 2100 Brookwood Drive, 4 p.m., free.