October 27, 2016 News » Eye on Arkansas

'Living legend' 

By
click to enlarge 'Living legend'
  • Brian Chilson
  • 'LIVING LEGEND': Union Pacific's No. 844 steam locomotive made its way through the North Little Rock train yard on Oct. 24. The 907,980 pound train was the last steam locomotive made for Union Pacific and is amid a 1,200 mile journey that will end in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Oct. 31. This is the first multi-state excursion for the locomotive since completion of a three yearlong restoration.

