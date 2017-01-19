January 19, 2017 News » The Observer

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Memories of Townsend 

click to enlarge WOLFE IN THE 1970S: At an Arkansas Times photo shoot with Danny Morris (left) and Betsy Bell.
  • WOLFE IN THE 1970S: At an Arkansas Times photo shoot with Danny Morris (left) and Betsy Bell.

Vernon Tucker, musician and former Arkansas Times writer, asked for The Observer space this week to remember Townsend Wolfe. Why not? What follows is memory of early days at the Arts Center.

 From my viewpoint as an inhabitant of today's Age of Simulation, I look back with wonder at an era of innovative synergy in Arkansas, especially in Little Rock.

The Greasy Greens were in the Art Farm; the Clintons were in the Governor's Mansion (when they weren't sneaking out to participate in a Greens gig); the students at LRU were energized by the civil rights struggle and the Vietnam war; Arkansas Times (nee Union Station Times) was in its infancy; and Townsend Wolfe was running the Arkansas Arts Center, where some of the state's most creative, and raucous, conspired to celebrate the psychedelic revolution while gasoline was 40 cents a gallon. Cheap thrills abounded.

The photograph of Townsend accompanying this Observer was a reject from an Arkansas Times cover shoot. It affords a tidy way of viewing the vortex of cultural forces that drove the arts during the second half of the last century in Little Rock. 

The guy with the beard is Eureka Springs School of Art Artist in Residence Danny Morris and the model is Betsy Bell (nee Allee) of the Greens, where she sang like an angel as Morris played bass like the devil. When the Greens weren't in New Orleans, Eureka Springs or trying to play their way into being the first hippie show band featured in Art in America, they lived and worked at the Art Farm in Little Rock, a commercial ad agency that provided a lot of affordable graphics to the Times, like the front cover that came out of this shoot. 

The Arts Center's artists rocked the MacArthur Park facility built by Arkansas's Rockefellers and made it as wild a place to create and enjoy art as any campus in the world — until the rare night Jeannette Rockefeller wandered in and saw what all those crazy hippies were up to. Maybe it was the night the theater students fired off smokebombs and black-lit the gift shop. Very energetic and visually entertaining. She was not amused.

Despite Townsend's best efforts, it was never the same after that night, and coincided with the end of my love affair with Little Rock. Back to Eureka Springs. Bye-bye, Arkansas Times.

Each year the Arts Center hosts its "Delta Exhibition," which judges the year's best work by Arkansas and regional artists. The chosen pieces are displayed in a grand fashion in the Arts Center's beautifully lit main gallery. As good as these shows are, some of us yearned to also see the pieces rejected by the jury and find out what our peers around the state were making. 

During a break in the Times' photo shoot, I asked Townsend how about staging a salon de refuse´ prior to the official opening of the Delta. "Throw it all up on the walls for just one day."

He declined by objecting that the pieces deserved formal display, and if all the pieces were included they'd be jammed in frame-to-frame, denying the art the space it deserved.

I asked him how he displayed art in his home. His reply: "Frame-to-frame."

A man of gentle contradictions, elegance and good humor, he was the right "indispensable, irresponsible" man for the right job at the right time. His enduring contribution to Arkansas's culture of the visual and performing arts continues to inspire me through the work my friends began at the Arkansas Arts Center.

Thanks, Townsend.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Townsend Wolfe, Vernon Tucker

more News »

More The Observer »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • I'm sorry

    I'm sorry we stood by while your generation's hope was smothered by $1.3 trillion in student loan debt, just because you were trying to educate yourselves enough to avoid falling for the snake oil and big talk of a fascist.
    • Nov 17, 2016

  • Snake stories

    The Observer's boss, Uncle Alan, is something of a gentleman farmer on his spread up in Cabot, growing heirloom tomatoes and watermelons and crops of chiggers on property that looks like the perfect farmstead Lenny and George often fantasized about in "Of Mice and Men."
    • Aug 27, 2015

  • Show and tell

    The Observer is an advocate of the A+ method of integrating the arts and using creativity to teach across the curriculum, an approach that the Thea Foundation, with help from the Windgate Charitable Foundation, is offering to schools across the state.
    • Feb 25, 2016

Most Shared

Latest in The Observer

  • Weird trivia

    When completed, the Ten Commandments monument on the state Capitol lawn will be the exact size, shape and weight of the vaguely humming black monolith that appeared at the foot of Conway Sen. Jason Rapert's bed in June 2010 and later elevated his consciousness from apelike semi-sentience to incrementally less apelike semi-sentience.
    • Jan 12, 2017

  • Resolutions

    No more clinging to material things, unless those material things are life preservers tossed as I go down for the third and final time, the few remaining strands of my once-majestic locks, or the skids of the last helicopter out before the fall of Little Rock.
    • Jan 5, 2017

  • Dear Santa

    All I want for Christmas is a wooden boat with a sail. A cozy cabin cruiser with saucer-sized portholes and a hotplate for heating up the grog and a little spoked wheel for The Cap'n to grimly lash himself to when it comes up a blow.
    • Dec 22, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Event Calendar

« »

January

S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31  

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: The wizard of Wilson

    • Gaylon and his wife, Lisa, are first class citizens who live by the principle, "Treat…

    • Posted by Michael Thompson
    • on January 17, 2017

  • Re: Weird trivia

    • The Rapert dig is a libelous defamation of apes and hominoids. I get that it…

    • Posted by Randy Peterson
    • on January 17, 2017

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation