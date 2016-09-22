September 22, 2016 News » Cover Stories

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Movement and melted glass 

Crystal Bridges examines the dance in art, Arkansas Arts Center will feature enamel works.

By
click to enlarge 'THE ART OF AMERICAN DANCE': The exhibition, which will feature 90 works, including Arthur Bowen Davies' painting "Dances," opens Oct. 22 at the Bentonville museum.
  • 'THE ART OF AMERICAN DANCE': The exhibition, which will feature 90 works, including Arthur Bowen Davies' painting "Dances," opens Oct. 22 at the Bentonville museum.

The visual and performing arts merge when Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opens "The Art of American Dance" on Oct. 22. The exhibition features 90 works by such masters at John Singer Sargent, Mary Cassatt, Robert Henri and William Merritt Chase, whose careers spanned the late 19th and 20th centuries, and contemporaries Nick Cave, creator of costumes that make music, and the multitalented Faith Ringgold.

The show, organized by the Detroit Institute of the Arts, includes dance-themed work — both figurative and abstract — in all media, from 1830 to today, and they are as different in style as dance can be: For example, there's William Holbrook Beard's "The Bear Dance," an 1870 oil depicting ursine gamboling in the woods; Arthur Bowen Davies' nearly 7-by-11-foot cubist painting "Dances"; Paul Manship's bronze sculpture "Dancer and Gazelles" (1916); San Ildefonso Pueblo artist Abel Sanchez's "Deer and Buffalo Dance" watercolor (20th century); and two from Crystal Bridges' collection, Marisol's wood and plaster sculpture "Portrait of Martha Graham" (1977) and Nick Cave's toy-covered "Soundsuit" (2010). There will be images of Native Americans dancing (George Catlin), couples dancing (Raphael Soyer), cowboys dancing (Jenne Magafan), and bars of gold dancing (Diego Rivera). From abstract expressionist sculptor David Smith, "Terpsichore and Euterpe" in bronze.

Special events to be held in conjunction with the exhibit include a gallery talk by Michael Bearden, executive director of Ballet Arkansas (1 p.m. Oct. 22) and a performance by the company (4 p.m. Oct. 23); a lecture by Jane Dini, associate curator of American Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, who is currently working on a book about Sargent (2 p.m. Oct. 22); and a talk by Cave on his work (7-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2). The exhibition runs through Jan. 16, 2017.

For people who haven't gotten enough politics this election year — and even for those who have, Crystal Bridges is also showing "Shaking Hands and Kissing Babies," an exhibition about candidate marketing, including buttons, flags, posters and novelty items from the earliest beginnings of the union to the Obama presidency.

The Arkansas Arts Center will open two enameling exhibitions on Oct. 7, including a retrospective of work by longtime Art Center registrar Thom Hall and, in a happy coincidence for folks who plan to visit Bentonville, a work called "Dancer," an enamel vessel by June Schwarcz.

click to enlarge AT THE ARTS CENTER: June Schwarcz's enamel vessel "Dancer" is part of the "Little Dreams" show.
  • AT THE ARTS CENTER: June Schwarcz's enamel vessel "Dancer" is part of the "Little Dreams" show.

"Little Dreams in Glass and Metal: Enameling in America 1920 to Present," organized by the Los Angeles Enamel Arts Foundation, will feature 121 works by 90 artists and is the first national traveling show of enamel art in 50 years, the Arts Center said. The pieces include jewelry, sculpture and wall-mounted and three-dimensional work. The artists, more than half of them women, explore themes of religion, nature, urban life; some of the work is abstract.

"Glass Fantasies: Enamels by Thom Hall," inspired by the artist's own life, will feature more than 40 enamels in the Limoges and cloisonné styles, including portraits of Hall's alter-ego Sylvia Moskowitz, bar interiors and beach scenes featuring, as the Arts Center press release puts it, "strapping young men either lounging or playing a variety of sports."

On Oct. 7, Harold B. Nelson, co-curator of "Little Dreams," will give a talk, "Dreaming Big: Enameling and the Enamel Arts Foundation," at 6 p.m. in the lecture hall. A reception and preview of the exhibition at 6:30 p.m. follow. The event is free for members, $15 for nonmembers.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Tags:

  |  

more News »

More Cover Stories »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leslie Newell Peacock

  • Spa Con returns to Hot Springs

    Also, the Sullivan Fortner Trio at South on Main, the Acansa Arts Festival, Gloria Browne-Marshall at UALR's Bowen School of Law, the Arkansas Times Festival of Ideas at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub, Nebo Jam and Bit Brigade at Vino's.
    • by Stephanie Smittle, Leslie Newell Peacock and Lindsey Millar
    • Sep 22, 2016

  • Visionary Arkansans 2016

    They make an impact.
    • by Benjamin Hardy, David Koon, Lindsey Millar, Leslie Newell Peacock, Zoë Rom and Stephanie Smittle
    • Sep 15, 2016

  • A tiny bit of river trail in Little Rock

    Mile-long path stops at Dillard's.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Sep 1, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Casting out demons: why Justin Harris got rid of kids he applied pressure to adopt

    Rep. Justin Harris blames DHS for the fallout related to his adoption of three young girls, but sources familiar with the situation contradict his story and paint a troubling picture of the adoption process and the girls' time in the Harris household.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 12, 2015

  • A child left unprotected

    State Rep. Justin Harris and his wife adopted a young girl through the state Department of Human Services. How did she, six months later, end up in the care of a man who sexually abused her?
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 5, 2015

  • Arts centered where?

    Desire for a new building could uproot Little Rock's longtime cultural gem and send it across the river.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Feb 26, 2015

Most Shared

  • George H.W. Bush will vote for Hillary. Or will he?

    Politico reports that Kathleen Harrington Kennedy Townsend says former Republican President George H.W. Bush is voting for Hillary Clinton for president. The article quotes a Bush spokesman as declining to confirm or deny.

Latest in Cover Stories

Event Calendar

« »

September

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: School's out forever

    • It was a good school it was up to the individual to learn like at…

    • Posted by ray bell
    • on September 21, 2016

  • Re: The wizard of Wilson

    • Interesting ideas - Apropos if you need to fill out a Pr 20 voucher for…

    • Posted by Gabranth Julius
    • on September 21, 2016

  • Re: School's out forever

    • After a long struggle of being academically and fiscally distressed, this is the end result?…

    • Posted by Michelle Williams
    • on September 21, 2016

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation