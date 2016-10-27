October 27, 2016 News » The Observer

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Moving 

The Observer will be moving soon. Not out of The Observatory, thank God, as we're sure it will take the wagon from the 20 Mule Team Borax box to get us away from there after 14 years of accumulation, plus a team of seasoned Aussie wildlife wranglers to herd our pair of surly wildcats into a crate. No, just out of the office we've been in at the Fortress of Employment for going on five years, which is bad enough. We're moving to the other side of the building here in a few months.

It will be quite a change. Yours Truly was out on the wild veldt of the newsroom for over a decade, forced to interact, forced to keep our desk at least somewhat shipshape, forced to be as social as reporters get, which is the comraderie one would expect from members of a profession that gets told to go to hell a lot. Once The Observer got a door, a window shade and a light switch under our sole command, though, we got a little too comfortable with retiring to our lair, pushing the door to, and sort of marinating here in our own company, which is never a good thing for anybody. In any biopic, for instance, the point where the subject finally gets rich enough to buy the megamansion with 19 bathrooms and the Lamborghini-shaped swimming pool is the point where heroin and questionable wardrobe choices always enter the picture. We're not there yet (not with the heroin, at least) but it's tempting. To boot, The Observer's hearing has taken a whack over the years — all the screaming guitars and close proximity to rumbling V8 motorvators in our misspent youth, we suppose — and so when we hear Brantley and the quiz kids out in the newsroom yukking it up over something or other, we have to go to the door of the office and stand there like an old fart answering a salesman's knock at dinnertime, then ask what the joke is, even knowing that explanation is the death of all jokes. That, at least, we will not miss.

Still, as much as leaving our little sanctum will likely be a boon to our mental health and social standing around the office, it will be sad to move out of here. Goodbye walls. Goodbye door with the original proof sheet from the cover where we proclaimed the freedom of the West Memphis Three. Goodbye view of Scott and Markham, where drivers routinely entertain us with gladiatorial vehicular combat. Goodbye hat rack, crowned with the dove gray fedora of the great Mike Trimble. Goodbye windowsill, with the little museum of knickknacks we've picked up on assignment over the years: a perfect curl of translucent wood from the workshop of Owen Rein way up in the hills; a chunk of granite from the quarry where they found the body of Paty Guardado, whose murder remains unsolved; a church fan bearing the face of MLK, worried away from its stick and left by some haunted sinner in the back pew hymnal slot of a little chapel down near the airport; a forgotten brass token bearing the phrase "No Cash Value," picked up from the floor of the labyrinthine mansion of the late Jennings Osborne as his worldly goods went to auction. Goodbye baseboard marked with shoe scuffs where the polished loafer of the late, great Doug Smith kicked the wall every time he slid his chair in to go to his careful work, this office tidy as a monk's cell then, now as cluttered and piled as The Observer's thoughts can be at times.

The Observer tries not to be sentimental about places. They are only sets after all. We, the poor players, bring them life, and we've talked to enough folks to know that one can be happy in a cardboard box and miserable in a mansion. But it's still hard. We will, however, be on the veldt and among our people again when this is all done. About that, we must confess a certain reluctant excitement.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

more News »

More The Observer »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Every secret thing

    The Observer came into the office on Tuesday morning, not quite bright-eyed or bushy tailed thanks to Daylight Savings Time jetlag, to find our colleague Benji Hardy conked out asleep in yet another colleague's office, Benji having pulled an all-nighter to bring you, Dear Reader, this week's cover story.
    • Mar 10, 2015

  • Casting out demons: why Justin Harris got rid of kids he applied pressure to adopt

    Rep. Justin Harris blames DHS for the fallout related to his adoption of three young girls, but sources familiar with the situation contradict his story and paint a troubling picture of the adoption process and the girls' time in the Harris household.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • Mar 12, 2015

  • Addendum

    he Observer has our regrets, just like everybody else. For example: last week, Yours Truly published a cover story on the increasingly ugly fight over Eureka Springs' Ordinance 2223, which is designed to protect a bunch of groups — including LGBTQ people — from discrimination in housing, employment, accommodations, cake buying, browsing, drinking, gut stuffery, knickknack purchasing, general cavorting, funny postcard mailing and all the other stuff one tends to get up to in the weirdest, friendliest, most magical little town in the Ozarks.
    • Apr 30, 2015

Most Shared

  • Welfare for the wealthy: More reasons to VOTE NO on ISSUE 3

    Voices on the left and right are lifted against Issue 3, the corporate welfare amendment to send tax money to private business and corporate lobbyists.

  • Little Rock police kill man downtown

    Little Rock police responding to a disturbance call near Eighth and Sherman Streets about 12:40 a.m. killed a man with a long gun, Police Chief Kenton Buckner said in an early morning meeting with reporters.

  • From the mind of Sol LeWitt: Crystal Bridges 'Loopy Doopy': A correction

    Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art is installing Sol Lewitt's 70-foot eye-crosser "Wall Drawing 880: Loopy Doopy," waves of complementary orange and green, on the outside of the Twentieth Century Gallery bridge. You can glimpse painters working on it from Eleven, the museum's restaurant, museum spokeswoman Beth Bobbitt said

Latest in The Observer

  • Playing catch-up

    What with the big, clear-the-decks Road Trip issue last week — which we're sure you stuffed immediately in your motorcar's glove box, turtle hull or catchall, for when you get a hankerin' to gallivant — The Observer has had two glorious weeks to Observe since the last time we conversed.
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Old Gray Lady rides again

    There was a reunion of Arkansas Gazette employees last Saturday night, nearly 25 years to the day it was shut down.
    • Oct 6, 2016

  • Thrifty

    The Observer is a known and incorrigible haunter of thrift stores. Some weekends, with Spouse in tow, we'll make the rounds of every Goodwill store in three counties, driving them on a carefully pre-planned circuit so we can stop midway and get coffee at our favorite little place.
    • Sep 29, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Searching for diamonds at Crater of Diamonds State Park

A venture to this state park is on the must-do list for many, the park being the only spot in North America where you can dig for diamonds and other gemstones and keep your finds.

Event Calendar

« »

October

S M T W T F S
  1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31  

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Road Trip Arkansas

    • Hunter . I see what you mean... Charles `s comment is unimaginable... I just got…

    • Posted by AimeeJade Bernal
    • on October 25, 2016

  • Re: The Arkansas ale trail

    • just before I saw the draft that said $7003 , I didn't believe that...my... friend…

    • Posted by AimeeJade Bernal
    • on October 25, 2016

  • Re: Youth movement

    • Best of luck. Will look forward to watching the results with high hopes for him.

    • Posted by Yellowdogdaughter
    • on October 24, 2016

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation