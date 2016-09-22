September 22, 2016 Entertainment » In Brief

Peter Cetera comes to Oaklawn's Finish Line Theater 

Also, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is at UCA.

THURSDAY 9/22

Soft-rock radio staple Peter Cetera performs at Oaklawn's Finish Line Theater, 7 p.m., $55-$65. Hot Springs Horror Film Festival takes place at Central Theater, with free admission to the concurrent Spa-Con for ticketholders, $28-$96. Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrates "50 Years of Dirt" at the University of Central Arkansas's Reynolds Performance Hall, Conway, 7:30 p.m. Country trio Rascal Flatts makes a stop at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro on its "Rhythm & Roots Tour" with an opening set from Chase Bryant, 7:30 p.m., $39-$144. "Doubt: A Parable" continues its run at The Studio Theater, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.

FRIDAY 9/23

Adam Faucett, Kevin & Gus Kerby and The Martyrs share a bill at Vino's, 9 p.m., $6. "Twelve Angry Men" continues its run at The Weekend Theater, 7:30 Fri.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun., $12-$16. Arkansauce takes the stage at Kings Live Music in Conway with The Shady Rest, 8:30 p.m., $5. Searcy holds its annual "Get Down Downtown" festival on the town square, 6 p.m. Fri., 10 a.m. Sat., free. Coyote Union and The Toos play Smoke and Barrel Tavern in Fayetteville for a free "Bikes, Blues & BBQ" weekend show, 10 p.m. The Randy Rogers Band brings its pop-flavored country music to Revolution, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

SATURDAY 9/24

The Main Street Food Truck Festival takes over Main Street from Third to Ninth from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. (see more on page13). Nashville's The Nobility (formerly Jetpack) bring tunes from its latest, "Ashford Castle," to South on Main, 9 p.m., $10. Maxine's in Hot Springs hosts a showcase of local gems with Chuck Dodson sitting in on keys: The Libras (formerly Love Ghost), Isaac Alexander and Amy Jo Savannah, plus a set from East Texas' Oh My Blue Sky, 9 p.m., $7. Jim and Suzanne Hale perform "Ballot Box Ballads," a collection of songs tied to U.S. election history, Historic Arkansas Museum, 2 p.m., free. Daughters of Triton, R.I.O.T.S. and DJ Ike shake it out at the White Water Tavern, 9:30 p.m., $5. Dunbar Garden hosts the Urban Raw Festival and a concurrent Community Festival and Marketplace presented by Little Rock Black-Owned Businesses and Services, 9 a.m., free.

MONDAY 9/26

Chinese zheng player Mei Han joins composer Randy Raine-Reusch for a concert titled "Endangered Music of the World" at Hendrix College's Reves Recital Hall, 7:30 p.m., free. The Film Society of Little Rock presents "Fresh Flix: A Student Short Film Festival" at The Joint, 7:30 p.m., $8.

© 2016 Arkansas Times
