September 15, 2016 Columns » Ernest Dumas

Privacy hurts 

By
Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it? That is, after so…

Most Viewed

  • Schlafly's influence

    Phyllis Schlafly, mother, attorney and longtime antifeminist, died recently. What Schlafly promoted was not novel or new. Men had been saying that men and women were not equal for years. However, anti-feminism, anti-women language had much more power coming from a woman who professed to be looking out for the good of all women and families.

  • Privacy hurts

    Hillary Clinton's decision to keep her mild case of pneumonia secret from all but a few of her staff and family may be only a momentary campaign distraction, but it raises the question: Will she ever get it?

  • Dope, dice, death

    Unless the Arkansas Supreme Court decides otherwise, voters will have six constitutional amendments and one initiated act to consider in the Nov. 8 election.

  • Global health is local health

    First with the 2014 Ebola outbreak and now with the Zika virus, Americans are becoming reacquainted with the fear of infectious disease. But although Ebola and Zika are both serious public health threats, they pale in comparison to three other diseases in terms of inflicting suffering and loss of life around the world — tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and malaria.

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Privacy hurts

    • Trump must have memory problems, he keeps forgetting to publish his tax returns.

    • Posted by Bill Baker
    • on September 16, 2016

  • Re: Dope, dice, death

    • How has no one commented on this yet? It is flat-out unconscionable that those five…

    • Posted by brimac13
    • on September 16, 2016

  • Re: Schlafly's influence

    • About Schlafly and the Equal Rights Amendment: She lied. She won.

    • Posted by Holly Childs
    • on September 16, 2016

