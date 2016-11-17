November 17, 2016 News » Eye on Arkansas

Rolled on the river 

By
click to enlarge Rolled on the river
  • ROLLED ON THE RIVER: One of two spans for the new Broadway Bridge was floated into place by barges Tuesday.

Tags:

More Eye on Arkansas »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

From the Archives

  • Down goes the Broadway Bridge

    Or at least most of it. A blast on Oct. 15 failed to down the span on the right. A pneumatic ram brought it down later that day.
    • Oct 20, 2016

  • Rising arches

    The Broadway Bridge was closed to traffic on Wednesday to allow its demolition and replacement by a new bridge. The so-called "basket-handle arches" being assembled in the Arkansas River are part of the new span, which is projected to be complete by March 2017.
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • One last push

    Students from Central High holding signs on Chester and 15th streets on Election Day.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Nov 10, 2016
  • More »

More by Brian Chilson

  • One last push

    Students from Central High holding signs on Chester and 15th streets on Election Day.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • 'Living legend'

    Union Pacific's No. 844 steam locomotive made its way through the North Little Rock train yard on Oct. 24. The 907,980 pound train was the last steam locomotive made for Union Pacific and is amid a 1,200 mile journey that will end in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Oct. 31. This is the first multi-state excursion for the locomotive since completion of a three yearlong restoration.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Oct 27, 2016
  • More »

Most Shared

Latest in Eye on Arkansas

  • One last push

    Students from Central High holding signs on Chester and 15th streets on Election Day.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Nov 10, 2016

  • Before sentencing

    Ted Suhl told Arkansas Times photographer Brian Chilson, “One day God will repay you for what you’re doing. One day!”
    • Nov 2, 2016

  • 'Living legend'

    Union Pacific's No. 844 steam locomotive made its way through the North Little Rock train yard on Oct. 24. The 907,980 pound train was the last steam locomotive made for Union Pacific and is amid a 1,200 mile journey that will end in Cheyenne, Wyo. on Oct. 31. This is the first multi-state excursion for the locomotive since completion of a three yearlong restoration.
    • by Brian Chilson
    • Oct 27, 2016
  • More »

Visit Arkansas

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

Greenwood student named winner of "Write on. Ride off" essay contest

A contest co-sponsored by the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism and the Arkansas Department of Education awarded a $1,000 mountain bike package to high-school junior

Event Calendar

« »

November

S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30  

Most Recent Comments

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation