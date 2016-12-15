Samantha Fish plays Rev 

THURSDAY 12/15

It's the last weekend to catch the Studio Theatre's musical production of "Beauty and the Beast," 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 2:30 p.m. Sun. through Dec. 18. $15-$25. World-renowned spinto soprano and Little Rock native Kristin Lewis joins vocal ensemble Praeclara for "An Advent Celebration Concert" benefitting her scholarship fund for up-and-coming singers, Second Presbyterian Church, 7:30 p.m., $35 minimum suggested donation. Macawbre, Splattered in Traffic and Severe Headwound share a bill at Vino's, 8:30 p.m., $5. The Lantern Theater in Conway hosts a Holiday Homebrewers Meet-Up & Tasting, 6 p.m., $15. Arkansas Chamber Singers perform works from Bach, Glinka and Praetorius at Holy Souls Catholic Church for "Heaven Came Down to Earth," 7:30 p.m., $10-$18. Christine Stedman gives an R-rated stand-up comedy routine about life as a grandmother, The Loony Bin, 7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., $8-$12. The Muscular Dystrophy Association hosts a Wild West-themed benefit gala at Embassy Suites with live music from Tragikly White, 6 p.m., $150.

FRIDAY 12/16

Samantha Fish brings her blues-heavy riffs to the Rev Room, 8:30 p.m., $10-$15. Se7en Social Lounge hosts an "80s vs. 90s Party" with music from DJ Monkey, with $100 prize for best costume, 10 p.m., $8-$10. Dance band CosmOcean return to King's Live Music in Conway with Amber Wilcox, 8:30 p.m., $5. Nerd Eye Blind takes the stage at Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Adam Faucett & the Tall Grass join William Blackart and Birdcloud at Maxine's, 9 p.m. The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra and special guests perform the annual variety show "Home for the Holidays" at Robinson Center, 7:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. 3 p.m. Sun., $39-$67. The Usual Suspects promise "absolutely no Christmas songs" during their set at The Copper Penny in Hot Springs, 9 p.m. Groovement brings the funk to Four Quarter Bar, 9 p.m. Ben Byers plays a free show at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Pianist and songwriter Jim Brickman plays a Christmas program, "Comfort & Joy" at Maumelle Performing Arts Center with Anne Cochran on electric violin and Tracy Silverman on vocals, 7:30 p.m., $30-$65. Singer Brae Leni brings his neo-soul outfit Evergreen Groove Machine to Stickyz, 9:30 p.m., $10. Low Key Arts holds a "Holiday Potluck and Bingo Revue," 6:30 p.m. Matt Paul plays an acoustic set at The Main Cheese, 6 p.m. At Club Sway, catch a drag homage to Tim Burton at "Rhiannon Presents: The Nightmare Before Christmas," 9 p.m. Hibernia Irish Tavern hosts a "Roast of Santa Claus," 7 p.m., $5. At Next Bistro & Bar, Soulcom Collective hosts a benefit for Toys for Tots with "Cool Yule," featuring DJ sets from John Baugh, Chris Rodriguez, Craig Howell and Whitman Bransford, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY 12/17

Central Arkansas Ballet presents "The Snow Queen" at Reynolds Performance Hall in Conway, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., $7-$15. The Rodney Block Collective hosts a "Holiday Jam Music Night" at Zin Wine Bar, 9 p.m., $15. Country musician Barrett Baber plays tunes from his latest, "A Room Full of Fighters," at the Rev Room with Hot Springs' Gable Bradley Band, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15. Central Arkansas Library System hosts a Holiday Open House with music from one-man band Mister Morphis, Dee Brown Library, free. Jeff Coleman and the Feeders play rock about women, drinking and dinosaurs at Live at TC's, TC's Midtown Grill in Conway, 9 p.m. The White Water Tavern offers root rock from Lake Charles' Dylan Earl and Maine's The Mallett Brothers Band with Fayetteville's Willi Carlisle, 9:30 p.m. $7. The Clinton Presidential Center hosts holiday activities for children with "Santa at the Center," Clinton Library, 10 a.m., free. Stephen Neeper and the Wild Hearts channel Southern rock heroes at Stickyz with Luke Williams, 9 p.m., $6. The Kris Lager Band brings its self-described "heavy soul and boogie trance" to Four Quarter Bar, 10 p.m. Andy Frasco headlines the "Local Holiday Showdown" at George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 10 p.m., $8. Shannon Boshears and her longtime band bring their blues-rock set to Cajun's Wharf, 9 p.m., $5. Still Married and friends perform at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 7:30 p.m., free. Hot Springs' Muses Creative Artistry Project sings a concert, "Voices of Angels" at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., NLR, 6 p.m., and again at Garvan Woodland Gardens' Anthony Chapel in Hot Springs Dec. 18, 3 p.m., $30. Comedians Kris Pierce and Joshua McClane perform stand-up for Comedy Night at the Conway Zaza's location, 10 p.m., free.

SUNDAY 12/18

The Rev Room hosts a "Christmas Singers Extravaganza," 6:30 p.m., $5-$20. Hot Springs' The Big Chill raises money to send an upcoming blues star to the International Blues Challenge with a show from The Steepwater Band, Hoodoo Blues Revue and Don Foshee & Jelly Brown, 5 p.m. Comedian Nate Williams does a special Sunday show at The Loony Bin, 7 p.m., $15-$25. Duo Fire & Brimstone perform a free set at the Faulkner County Library, 2 p.m. Seahag, Goat Pope, Apothecary and Jeremiah James Baker play a show at the White Water Tavern to benefit Mike Williams of Eyehategod, 7 p.m., $6.

MONDAY 12/19

Film Society of Little Rock's Monday Night Shorts series concludes the year with alternative holiday films "Red Christmas," "The Carol Heard 'Round the World" and "The Day Santa Didn't Come" at The Joint Theater & Coffeehouse in Argenta, 7:30 p.m., $8.

TUESDAY 12/20

Django Panda takes the cozy stage at Hibernia Irish Tavern, 8 p.m. Russellville poet William Blackart joins Dear Rabbit at The Cavern in Russellville, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY 12/21

The Castle on Stagecoach hosts a Christmas Tea with Disney princesses and horse-drawn carriage rides, 12:30 p.m., $50-$60. Texarkana plays a free set at the Tavern Sports Bar & Grill, 7:30 p.m. Maxine's hosts a karaoke night with DJ Courier, 9 p.m.